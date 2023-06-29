^

ABS-CBN, TV5 ink new partnership despite 'It's Showtime' departure

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 12:59pm
It will definitely be a big boost for the beleaguered network to extend its free-TV coverage across the country


MANILA, Philippines — Despite the "It's Showtime" transfer to GMA-7's GTV, ABS-CBN and TV5 inked a five-year content agreement. 

Present in the contract signing were TV5 Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan and ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Broadcast Cory Vidanes. 

Apart from Pangilinan and Vidanes, also present in the event were Martin "Mark" Lopez, Chairman of ABS-CBN Corporation; Carlo Katigbak, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABS-CBN; Guido Zaballero, TV5 President and CEO; and Jane Basas, President and CEO of Mediaquest.

“We’re very happy to sign this new agreement for the next five years. I think this is a partnership which we’ve been very happy with and I think there are lot of opportunities that we can do together," Lopez said. 

“Tuluy-tuloy lang. I think we have a lot of programs in store for our audience. It’s moving forward so tuluy-tuloy 'yan. We’ll make sure that we create the right content for everyone.

“I think that’s something we’re very happy and proud of, to be partners with TV5. For us, it’s a way really to solidify what we wanna do as both organizations," he added.

The new deal signals TV5 and ABS-CBN's good relationship despite the arrival of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads that lead "It's Showtime" to move to GMA Network's sister channel GTV.

RELATED: ABS-CBN, TV5 pause landmark deal 

