ABS-CBN, TV5 pause landmark deal

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 3:10pm
It will definitely be a big boost for the beleaguered network to extend its free-TV coverage across the country
MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 have agreed to “pause” the completion of their landmark partnership that caught the attention of regulators and lawmakers who had lobbied for the non-renewal of the Lopez-led network’s legislative franchise.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two broadcast giants explained that their decision to take a break from closing a proposed investment by ABS-CBN for a minority interest in TV5 was meant to “address the issues which have been raised by certain legislators and the National Telecommunications Commission”.

TV5 is owned by Manuel V. Pangilinan’s media conglomerate MediaQuest Holdings Inc.

“This pause will give the space for both media organizations to respond to the issues, and accommodate any relevant changes to the terms,” the statement read in part.

Shares in ABS-CBN fell 1.95% on Wednesday following the announcement.

Under the deal, ABS-CBN will acquire 6.46 million primary common shares, equivalent to 34.99% of capital and voting stock, in TV5. The transaction is valued at P2.16 billion.

TV5 will use proceeds from the deal, totaling P4 billion alongside P1.84 billion convertible note in tow, to fund its capital and operating expenditures. Meanwhile, ABS-CBN could air some of its programs on TV5, giving it access to more audience for its content that the Lopez-led company has struggled to monetize since its painful shutdown.

READ: ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses

The landmark deal irked some Congress lawmakers, especially those who lobbied for the denial of ABS-CBN’s broadcasting franchise. At the same time, NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba said that ABS-CBN would have to “clear violations and obligations” before proceeding with its investment in TV5.

READ: ABS-CBN abides by tax, labor and corporate laws — gov't

Terry Ridon, a convenor at local thinktank Infrawatch PH, said the national government should allow the investment without any hitches. 

“While we respect the decision of both TV5 and ABS-CBN to pause its closing preparations in its ongoing transaction in deference to Congress and the National Telecommunications Commission, we reiterate our view that the transaction does not require the prior approval of Congress as this does not involve the sale of controlling shares of TV5 to another entity,” he said in an emailed commentary. 

Ridon reiterated that the investment did not violate any NTC regulation nor was it a competition concern. 

“The new government should take notice that this transaction is entirely distinct from the franchise proceedings in the previous government, and if it is truly committed to its call for unity among our people, it should step aside and let this transaction proceed and allow all voices to be broadcast, no matter how inconvenient or discordant these voices may be,” Ridon added. 

Similarly, both broadcast giants reiterated how the investment will be beneficial for the local media industry.

“Both ABS-CBN and TV5 believe that an agreement between the two media companies will have a favorable impact on Philippine media, and on free-to-air television—which remains the most affordable and extensive source of entertainment and public service to Filipinos,” their joint statement read. 

ABS-CBN

TV5
Marcos Jr. names businessman Al Tengco as new PAGCOR chief

1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed businessman Al Tengco as head of the Philippine Amusement...
Business
Tourism gold mine

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
Tourism is a gold mine and no country in our region knows this better than Thailand. Pre-pandemic, they attracted no less than 40 million visitors a year. You can imagine how much this cranks up Thailand’s...
Business
Government raises P163 billion from RTBs

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The government secured an initial P162.7 billion in the first offering of Retail Treasury bonds under the Marcos administration...
Business
Resignation, regret, quiet quitting?

By Tony F. Katigbak | 1 day ago
Last week I touched on the topic of work and well-being.
Business
BSP renews push for easing of bank secrecy law

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 8 hours ago
A limited lifting of the bank secrecy law would increase the Philippines’ chances of getting an early exit from the...
Business
Latest
BSP: 6 digital banks may start full operations

1 hour ago
The BSP explained that operating on a limited basis is a “conservative approach” utilized by digital banks to...
Business
Heeding Duterte's advice, Marcos wants tax exemption for pick-up trucks removed

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has asked Congress to remove the tax-exemption that manufacturers of...
Business
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws

7 hours ago
The hacker-turned-executive, who goes by the nickname "Mudge," also claims that Twitter prioritizes growing its user base...
Business
Global stocks fall as Euro hits new 20-year low

8 hours ago
"The euro's problem is... the threat from continued squeezing of gas supplies and the cost of replacing Russian gas/"
Business
DTI, Indonesian firm collaborate on trading platform

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry, through its Export Marketing Bureau,  has partnered with an Indonesian trading platform in a bid to boost trade  between the Philippines and Indonesia.
Business
