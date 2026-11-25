Ildefonso takes over as Abra routs Quezon in MPBL National Finals opener

MANILA, Philippines — Dave Ildefonso sustained his game-long brilliance, while Jafe Figueroa delivered in the fourth quarter as the Abra Solid North Weavers subdued the Quezon Huskers, 73-59, in Game 1 of the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika PIlipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season National Finals at the packed Gov. Andres Bernos Memorial Gymnasium in Bangued, Abra.

Showing why he's the reigning MVP, Ildefonso fired a game-high 26 points, seven in the payoff period, while Figueroa scored all of his seven in the same span, pushing Abra to a 67-53 spread that handed the Weavers the wire-to-wire victory in the best-of-seven series.

The defending champion Weavers led by as many as 72-57 following a jumper by homegrown Will Keane Lee,

Ildefonso, who poured 11 points in the first quarter, was the runaway Best Player, beating JD Cagulangan, who notched 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Tucker Molina contributed nine points and three rebounds for the Weavers, who are seeking to better their 3-0 sweep of the Huskers in last year's National Finals.

The Huskers drew 18 pointys, five rebounds and three assists from Judel Fuentes; 13 points and six rebounds from Jason Opiso; and eight points, two rebounds and two assists from Jason Opiso.

Powered by Alvin Abundo, Quezon dropped a closing 11-4 run to push Abra within 31-30 at halftime.

Quezon missed Cedric Manzano and Cholo Anonuevo due to injuries, forcing the Huskers to reactivate Will McAloney, who grabbed four rebounds but failed to score, like Christian Pagaran.

Game 2 will be held on Friday at the same time and venue.

The series moves to the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City for Game 3 on Monday, November 30, and Game 4 on Wednesday, December 2. Game 5, if necessary, will still be held in Lucena on December 5.

If needed, the series will return to Bangued for Game 6 on December 14 and Game 7 on December 16. (Pool story)