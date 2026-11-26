Crisis aid, medical assistance funds eyed for PhilHealth

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. JV Ejercito on Thursday, November 26, explained the rationale behind cutting social welfare allocations to give the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.’s budget a P19.8-billion increase to support the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act.

In an interview with DZBB, Ejercito said that his P100-billion target for PhilHealth’s budget may not be reached due to shrinking fiscal space and declining government revenue.

The proposed realignment, however, represents a welcome increase, raising the insurance program’s budget to P94.2 billion from P73 billion.

The funds would come from cuts to the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program and the Medical Assistance Program, with each allocation reduced by P9.9 billion.

According to Ejercito, a larger PhilHealth budget would help expand the insurance program’s coverage and benefits, which can reinforce the Universal Health Care Act.

Under the Universal Health Care Act, every Filipino is automatically enrolled as a member of PhilHealth.

Those able to pay premiums are included as direct contributors. Certain groups, meanwhile, qualify as indirect contributors whose premiums are subsidized by the government.

PhilHealth’s budget funds programs like zero-balance billing, preventive care, immunization and health promotion, as well as enhancements to provincial and local health facilities.

Asked if infrastructure funds could cover the P6 billion needed to meet his budget target, Ejercito said these would remain allocated for their intended purpose, as his priority was to restore funding for foreign-assisted projects.

The allocations for these projects, which include railways and other public infrastructure, saw a P130-billion cut in the House of Representatives’ version of the budget.

This realignment in the House's version, which coincided with an increase in allocations for flood control projects and multi-purpose buildings, prompted intensified scrutiny of the budget at the Senate level.