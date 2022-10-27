Arjo Atayde wants to 'push Philippine industry' with successful Cannes premiere

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Arjo Atayde is eager to see the Philippine entertainment industry be more recognized overseas after his new series "Cattleya Killer" premiered at MIPCOM Cannes last October 19.

The six-part series is a re-quel of the 1996 movie "Sa Aking Mga Kamay" starring Aga Muhlach as serial killer Gene Rivera, who went by the "Cattleya Killer," only this time, it appears the killer has returned for another spree.

Joining him at the premiere were his parents Sylvia and Art, both producers for "Cattleya Killer;" his sister Ria who co-stars in the series, and ABS-CBN International Production head Ruel Bayani.

In an interview for Metro before he flew to Cannes, Arjo expressed that beyond promoting his new series, he wants to see the local entertainment industry flourish even more.

"This is not just about 'Cattleya Killer,'" Arjo told Metro. "It's about pushing the whole Philippine [entertainment] industry out there. And if we could be a door or ticket to that, then so be it."

Related: Arjo Atayde's 'Cattleya Killer' premieres in Cannes

The actor-politician referred to the series' production wherein they set the profession on a different standard, implementing the discipline being done in other countries, and brought out the passion in the cast and crew.

"To champion Filipino talent in the global stage is one thing but to provide them joy, honor, and inspiration," said Ruel in the same interview.

One project that Arjo is eyeing to do in the future is a biopic as he admits having a preference for real-life stories.

"There [are] so many stories to tell, so many things about human reality... there are other stories that we could tell," Arjo said. "It's not really trying to show the bad side of the Philippines or something. There are good and bad sides all over the world and to show them is reality. To show them is an interesting journey for any viewer to watch."

"Cattleya Killer" is directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao. Starring with Arjo and Ria are Jake Cuenca, Jane Oineza, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Jojit Lorenzo, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

RELATED: From independent to Nacionalista: Arjo Atayde takes oath with Sandro Marcos