^

Entertainment

Arjo Atayde wants to 'push Philippine industry' with successful Cannes premiere

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 8:41am
Arjo Atayde wants to 'push Philippine industry' with successful Cannes premiere
Actor and politician Arjo Atayde
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., file

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Arjo Atayde is eager to see the Philippine entertainment industry be more recognized overseas after his new series "Cattleya Killer" premiered at MIPCOM Cannes last October 19.

The six-part series is a re-quel of the 1996 movie "Sa Aking Mga Kamay" starring Aga Muhlach as serial killer Gene Rivera, who went by the "Cattleya Killer," only this time, it appears the killer has returned for another spree.

Joining him at the premiere were his parents Sylvia and Art, both producers for "Cattleya Killer;" his sister Ria who co-stars in the series, and ABS-CBN International Production head Ruel Bayani.

In an interview for Metro before he flew to Cannes, Arjo expressed that beyond promoting his new series, he wants to see the local entertainment industry flourish even more.

"This is not just about 'Cattleya Killer,'" Arjo told Metro. "It's about pushing the whole Philippine [entertainment] industry out there. And if we could be a door or ticket to that, then so be it."

Related: Arjo Atayde's 'Cattleya Killer' premieres in Cannes

The actor-politician referred to the series' production wherein they set the profession on a different standard, implementing the discipline being done in other countries, and brought out the passion in the cast and crew.

"To champion Filipino talent in the global stage is one thing but to provide them joy, honor, and inspiration," said Ruel in the same interview.

One project that Arjo is eyeing to do in the future is a biopic as he admits having a preference for real-life stories.

"There [are] so many stories to tell, so many things about human reality... there are other stories that we could tell," Arjo said. "It's not really trying to show the bad side of the Philippines or something. There are good and bad sides all over the world and to show them is reality. To show them is an interesting journey for any viewer to watch."

"Cattleya Killer" is directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao. Starring with Arjo and Ria are Jake Cuenca, Jane Oineza, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Jojit Lorenzo, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, and Zsa Zsa Padilla. 

RELATED: From independent to Nacionalista: Arjo Atayde takes oath with Sandro Marcos

ARJO ATAYDE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Vlogger Zeinab Harake revealed that she had to call, send a message and give her apologies to a lot of celebrities, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre&rsquo;s love advice: Don&rsquo;t look for it, don&rsquo;t give your all

Nadine Lustre’s love advice: Don’t look for it, don’t give your all

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 10 hours ago
Nadine Lustre recently shared the real story behind how she ended up in Siargao over the pandemic.
Entertainment
fbtw
Zeinab Harake admits breaking Skusta Clee's studio, calls for him to man up

Zeinab Harake admits breaking Skusta Clee's studio, calls for him to man up

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Vlogger Zeinab Harake admitted to breaking her ex-boyfriend, Skusta Clee's studio in a live video on October 23 as a response...
Entertainment
fbtw
After Zeinab Harake's 'walang market' comment, Robi Domingo shares 'meron' post

After Zeinab Harake's 'walang market' comment, Robi Domingo shares 'meron' post

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Host Robi Domingo shared a meme that referred to the classic line of Carlo Aquino in "Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa" hours after...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Vamps returning to Manila in February 2023

The Vamps returning to Manila in February 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
British pop-rock band The Vamps are visiting the Philippines for the fifth time when they come to Manila in February next...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'G-Mik' reunion: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex John Prats' sister Camille

'G-Mik' reunion: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex John Prats' sister Camille

By Jan Milo Severo | 32 minutes ago
Kapuso actresses Camille Prats and Heart Evangelista bumped into each other as '90s kids as they reminisced their then youth-oriented...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Is she really mine?': Assunta de Rossi celebrates 'miracle' baby's 2nd birthday

'Is she really mine?': Assunta de Rossi celebrates 'miracle' baby's 2nd birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 44 minutes ago
Actress Assunta de Rossi still couldn't believe that she has now a daughter with husband Jules Ledesma. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Diaz says Kris Aquino getting better in US

Ogie Diaz says Kris Aquino getting better in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 57 minutes ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Kris Aquino is getting better in Los Angeles because of her medical treatments.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Artist Kristine Lim has collaborated with Filipino music icon Jonathan Manalo by interpreting the latter's songs as a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thai company buys Miss Universe Organization

Thai company buys Miss Universe Organization

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Thai-owned JKN Global Group has acquired the Miss Universe Organization from IMG. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with