From independent to Nacionalista: Arjo Atayde takes oath with Sandro Marcos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 11:39am
From independent to Nacionalista: Arjo Atayde takes oath with Sandro Marcos
Congressmen Arjo Atayde and Sandro Marcos
Arjo Atayde via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Arjo Atayde officially took his oath as a member of the Nacionalista Party. 

In his Facebook page, Arjo posted photos of his recent oath-taking with Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos. 

“Ang inyo pong lingkod ay pormal na pong nanumpa bilang bagong kasapi ng Nacionalista Party. Naging saksi sa panunumpang ito ang aking mga magulang na sina Sylvia Sanchez at Art Atayde. Ako po ay nanumpa sa aking kapwa mambabatas, kaibigan at kasamahan sa Kongreso na sya ring House Deputy Majority Leader na si Congressman Alexander 'Sandro' Marcos,” Arjo wrote. 

The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by the Villars.  

“Dumalo at naging saksi rin sa nasabing  panunumpa sina Deputy Speaker Camille Villar-Genuino at Sen. Mark Villar na kapwa din miyembro ng Nacionalista Party,” he said. 

Arjo said that he took an oath to the party for future projects for his district. 

“Ang ating pong pakikianib sa samahan ng Nacionalista ay bahagi din po ng ating pakikiisa at pakikipagtulungan sa ating kasalukuyang pamahalaan  upang mas mapalawig pa natin ang mga posibleng proyekto at programa na maaaring mapakinabangan ng ating mga mamamayan sa Unang Distrito ng Lungsod Quezon,” he said. 

Arjo ran and won in Quezon City’s first congressional district as an independent last May elections. 

RELATED: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde now engaged

ARJO ATAYDE

SANDRO MARCOS
