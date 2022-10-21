^

Arjo Atayde's 'Cattleya Killer' premieres in Cannes

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 12:26pm
MANILA, Philippines — Arjo Atayde’s “Cattleya Killer” had its premiere screening at MIPCOM Cannes last October 19, marking a milestone for Philippine entertainment as it was the first Filipino production to screen at MIPCOM, the world’s largest content market.

In attendance were the team from ABS-CBN and co-producer Nathan Studios Inc., including ABS-CBN International Production head Ruel Bayani, Arjo, Ria Atayde, and their parents and co-producers, Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde.  

“I would like to dedicate all our efforts to our Kapamilyas, our kababayans, the Filipinos all over the world. To champion Filipino talent in the global stage is one thing, but to provide them joy, pride, honor, and inspiration – that to ABS-CBN is a true measure of our success,” Ruel said before the premiere screening. 

“It is such an honor to be part of this. It is such a learning experience. I just want to thank all Filipinos for actually finding their way to support us today. We will continue to inspire, to bring out the message, and to just keep doing what we’re doing,” Arjo said.  

ABS-CBN released yesterday the trailer of “Cattleya Killer,” its upcoming international drama series, which aims to promote Filipino talent and stories to the world.   

The two-minute trailer starts by featuring a woman’s corpse with a Cattleya flower on top of her face, leaving investigators baffled as it is reminiscent of the style of Gene Rivera (Aga Muhlach’s character in “Sa Aking Mga Kamay”), a serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago.  

The trailer shows viewers pivotal scenes in the six-part series, which is adapted from the 1996 Star Cinema movie “Sa Aking Mga Kamay,” including the return of Joven (Christopher de Leon) as the NBI agent who will handle the case of cryptic murders and Anton (Arjo) telling his dad, Joven, that the new killer is not a copycat since he thinks the killer has developed his own pattern.  

As seen in the trailer, “Cattleya Killer” also offers a glimpse of the action-packed and sinister scenes that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Arjo’s other acclaimed co-stars appearing in the trailer are Jake Cuenca, Jane Oineza, Ria Atayde, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Jojit Lorenzo, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, and Zsa Zsa Padilla. 

Directed by Dan Villegas, written by Dodo Dayao, and executive produced by Ruel S. Bayani, “Cattleya Killer” will be released for international audiences as ABS-CBN continues its global march. The country’s leading content provider, ABS-CBN continues to forge new partnerships to promote Filipino stories and talent all over the world. “Cattleya Killer” follows “Almost Paradise,” the first American TV series filmed entirely in the Philippines, which ABS-CBN co-produced with Hollywood’s Electric Entertainment.  

Other ABS-CBN International co-productions in the pipeline are “Concepcion,” a crime family series centering on a Filipino kingpin in Los Angeles starring Sharon Cuneta; and “Sellblock,” a New Bilibid Prison-set drama that involves an American agent to be headlined by Jericho Rosales.

