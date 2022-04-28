^

Sandara Park flaunts Filipino speaking skills in Dubai

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 3:04pm
Sandara Park flaunts Filipino speaking skills in Dubai
In this July 29, 2018 photo, Korean singer and actress Dara Park waves at her Filipino fans at the Penshoppe Fancon.
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho

MANILA, Philippines — 2NE1 member Sandara Park flaunted once more her fluency in Filipino after ordering at a restaurant in Dubai using the Philippines' national language.

Dara posted on her Instagram story a reel of her talking to a Filipino waiter about what she and her companions wanted to order, as well as the waiter's suggestions.

"Ordering food so naturally in Tagalog," Dara captioned her story. "Thank you mga kababayan for the love and protection."

While asking for everyone's drinks, Dara changed from Filipino to Korean and English quite naturally as well, translating the orders to the waiter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ???? (@ssantokki_xxi)

In the reel itself, the caption reads that Dara was comfortable speaking in Filipino after remembering how many Pinoys reside in Dubai, "Nago-order ako ng food and then I remembered nasa Dubai pala ako hahaha ang cute!!! Thank you sa mga love [niyo] sakin."

The "Pambansang Krungkrung" has showcased her fluency in Filipino before, switching to it from Korean in an acting skit for a television show in Korea in 2020.

Dara arrived in Dubai having done a surprise performance with 2NE1 at the Coachella 2022 festival during which she lost her right shoe.

She even shared in a tweet that being in Dubai reminded her of the Filipino movie of the same name Aga Muhlach, John Lloyd Cruz, and Claudine Barretto, "I want to watch it again hehe romantic."

