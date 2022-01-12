



















































 
























Modern Living


In photos: Sandara Park shares peek into her first condo




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 10:04am
 





In photos: Sandara Park shares peek into her first condo
At 38 years old, the former 2NE1 member is living solo for the first time ever in her life.
KOCOWA TV via YouTube, screenshot




MANILA, Philippines — K-Pop star Sandara "Dara" Park of 2NE1 fame recently shared a peek into her first-ever condo unit! 


And let's just say her cool abode is very Dara — modern with a lot of flair, and far from minimalist! 


On KOCOWA TV's YouTube series #HomeAlone, the country's resident "krung-krung" shared how she's always wanted to live solo, as she's thinking about her personal independence for 10 years before she finally took the leap.


Before her move to her very own condo unit, she was always living with either her family or her bandmates. So at 38 years old, the former 2NE1 member is living solo for the first time ever in her life.


Now, let's dig into Dara's approach to her home interiors, shall we?  


Bright bedroom slash living room






Inside Dara's condo

KOCOWA TV via YouTube, screenshot








 


Dara is known for her quirky, fun personality, and you can definitely see it in her bedroom that doubles as her living room, too.


Her bright yellow curtains certainly put a punch of bright color into her bedroom, which is complemented with bold printed pillows on the floor (hello smileys!) and modern chairs. Her S-shaped table sort of puts a division between her bedroom and living room — with the other side filled with shelves of her favorite things. And also, how cool is her white stand-alone TV?


When lights are turned off, her bright yellow curtains give off that iridiscent orange light that's so serene and warm yet still so modern. True to her precious childlike persona, Dara's room is filled with huge, cuddly teddy bears and some collectible toys.   


 






Dara sleeping in her condo

KOCOWA TV via YouTube, screenshot












Dara sleeping in her condo

KOCOWA TV via YouTube, screenshot








Masculine kitchen






Possibly inspired by 2NE1's "girl crush" concept, which is all about being fierce, tough yet still sexy, Dara's kitchen is a complete opposite of her bright bedroom. In fact, the interiors are really tough and masculine with its black decors.

KOCOWA TV via YouTube, screenshot








Dara Museum






One of the interesting things in her apartment is her cute beverage cooler, with its side plastered with a photo of Dara with her iconic hair during 2NE1's "Crush" era.    

KOCOWA TV via YouTube, screenshot








 


Dara noted that she's always wanted to display some memoribilias from her illustrious career but she never really had the chance to do so.


With her new independent lifestyle, she finally has the opportunity of incorporating a lot of her photos from her 2NE1 days into her decors.


 






Of course, some memoribilia from her 2NE1 days are also on display.

KOCOWA TV via YouTube, screenshot








 


Indeed, Dara inspires us to decorate our space that truly expresses our personality!


