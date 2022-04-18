WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Blackjacks were in for a huge surprise last weekend as South Korean girl group 2NE1 reunited at the main stage of the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

On April 16 local time, 2NE1 leader CL took the stage at Coachella as part of 88rising’s “Heads In The Clouds Forever” set. But the crowd went gaga when her bandmates Park Bom, Minzy and Dara later on joined her on the stage to perform their electric smash hit "I Am the Best."

Dara donned her famous "Leaning Tower of Pisa" hairstyle, while Minzy rocked her signature dance moves. Bom and CL were of course on point with their vocals and stage presence, which the group has been collectively known for since their debut in 2009.

The performance was their first stage comeback after almost seven years since they also did a surprise appearance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2015, which to this day is still considered one of the iconic K-pop stage presentations ever. CL also pulled off the same thing — doing solo promotions prior to the show, only to be joined by her 2NE1 girls during the stage gig, surprising their clueless fans.

Earlier last week, the festival announced CL was going to be part of the lineup for 88rising, an American multinational music company founded by Sean Miyashiro and Jaeson Ma. 88rising's Weibo account though reportedly included "CL & 2NE1" in their announcement, giving a hint of what to expect. Bom was also reportedly in Los Angeles in California days before the fete, while Minzy and Dara had visibly not updated their social media accounts for days.

Blackjacks of course hoped that a surprise reunion would commence. The legendary girl group indeed delivered. CL and 2NE1 capped off 88rising's set with a bang, after amazing performances by other Asian acts like BIBI, Hikaru Utada, NIKI, Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, Warren Hue and MILLI. 2NE1 has been trending worldwide on Twitter since they hit the stage.

Also noteworthy are memes about Dara's shoe flying in the air amid performance, which have been making the rounds on social media sites, reminding of the group's charming quirkiness matched with fierceness and professionalism on stage — which fans have been missing for years.

2NE1 disbandment was announced in 2016 by YG Entertainment, much to the dismay of global fans. It was later on revealed that the news was also a heartbreaking surprise for the members themselves according to some interviews with the girls, as they were not informed as well about the breakup allegedly. The disbandment came after Minzy announced her departure from the group, while Park Bom was facing a scandal.

2NE1 debuted in 2009 with their hit single "Fire," and went on to hit major K-pop milestones — including their 2014 album "Crush" becoming the highest-charting K-pop album on the Billboard 200 at the time. "Crush" was also the first time a K-pop act made Billboard's year-end world album chart. — Videos from Coachella, X100PRE via YouTube

RELATED: Former 2NE1 member CL teases new song with Grammy-nominated producer Scott Storch