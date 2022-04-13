Robi Domingo expresses concern over education system after viral 'MaJoHa'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Robi Domingo expressed his disappointment over the country's education system after "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates wrongly answered various questions about Philippine history.

In a trending video circulating on different social media sites, teen PBB housemates Kai Espenido and Gabb Skribikin were asked what's the collective name of the three Filipino martyr priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora.

The housemates answered "MaJoHa."

Gomburza is the collective name of the three Filipino Catholic priests who were executed due to charges of subversion arising from the 1872 Cavite mutiny during the Spanish occupation in the Philippines.

Robi, who’s the one who hosted the quiz bee, said that the education system should be corrected.

Sa lahat ng content creators, let's battle #MaJoHa. https://t.co/EWee7uZvZ5 — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) April 12, 2022

“Sa una, nakakatawa pero habang tumatagal, di na nakakatuwa. Sana maging daan ito para makita kung ano ang kakulangan sa sistema ng ating edukasyon,” Robi said.

“Sa lahat ng content creators, let's battle #MaJoHa,” he added.

The hashtag #MaJoHa trended on different social media sites as users share same sentiment as Robi.

