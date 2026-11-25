Michelle Yeoh tackles how humanity, desire play out in 'Blade Runner'

MANILA, Philippines — Many were awestruck by Ridley Scott's trailblazing science-fiction film "Blade Runner" when it was released in 1982, including Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh.

The Oscar winner now stars in the sequel series "Blade Runner 2099" set 80 years after the original movie, and the dystopian future is more dire than ever.

The Prime Video show sees Replicants, artificial humanoids, as the dominant population while humans are now treated as second-class.

Michelle plays a Replicant named Olwen nearing the end of her life who needs help in her last mission as a Blade Runner. Olwen reunites with her partner Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human pretending to be a Replicant.

The actress was back in the Philippines last November 23 to promote the show, where she admitted to being a fan of the original movie, which she saw before she went into acting.

She described the late Rutger Hauer's iconic Replicant character Roy Batty as "a misunderstood hero" before recounting how Replicants were being treated by the human race.

"But I had such a keen feeling towards Roy Batty," Michelle shared, encouraging everyone to watch Scott's "most beautifully poetic film."

Michelle is excited to play a Replicant that also happens to be a Blade Runner, given how humanoids have an expiration and will permanently falter one day.

"What I learned from doing this journey with Olwen was 'Live your life to the fullest.' Don't be defined by when you have to pass on, it shouldn't define you or what you've achieved... Live your life," the actress advised.

The Malaysian actress also talked about Roy Batty, who was viewed as the antagonist of "Blade Runner" yet "had desires and was becoming more human than human."

During the famous "tears in the rain" sequence, Michelle pointed out that Roy Batty in that moment appeared more human than Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard.

"But the most important thing is, are we born with humanity? Or is it something we learn as we have experiences of failures and success?" she posited.

She noted how this particular question arises in Scott's film, the 2017 sequel "Blade Runner 2049" by Denis Villenueve. Yeoh said the same question is asked in her Prime show.

All eight episodes of "Blade Runner 2099" are now streaming on Prime Video.

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