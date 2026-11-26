Vice Ganda says Bea Millan-Windorski deserved Miss Universe crown

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda expressed disappointment over the results of Miss Universe 2026, saying that Philippine representative Bea Millan-Windorski deserved to win the crown.

The 75th edition of the international beauty pageant was held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the host country's representative, Jennifer Barreto, was crowned Miss Universe 2026.

Bea secured a spot in the Top 5 and finished as third runner-up, but Vice felt that the Filipina beauty queen deserved a higher placement.

On the November 26 episode of "It's Showtime," Vice and co-host Anne Curtis shared their reactions to the pageant results.

"Nakaka-proud, Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines, congratulations!" Vice said.

"Ang ganda ng performance niya. Ang ganda ng sagot niya about turtle mentality," Anne added, referring to Bea's answer during the question-and-answer portion.

Vice then remarked, "Dapat nga siya nanalo eh. Nanalo Puerto Rico."

When Vhong Navarro asked where the pageant was held, his co-hosts pointed out that Puerto Rico was the host country.

Vice's remark appeared to suggest that the host country's representative had an advantage, while reiterating his belief that Bea deserved the crown.

Vice was not alone in expressing disappointment over the results, as several netizens also questioned the outcome of the competition.

Among the issues raised online was Barreto's use of an interpreter during the question-and-answer portion, followed by her decision to answer the final question in English.

Some netizens also questioned whether her final answer had been prepared in advance, although no evidence was presented to support claims that she had been given the question beforehand.

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