'Makialam at makibahagi': Robi Domingo gives advice to youth voters

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Robi Domingo gave an advice to youth voters to be a part of the 2022 elections for the country’s sake.

In an interview with the media during his new endorsement of Flash Express Philippines, Philstar.com asked Robi for advice to youth voters.

“Makialam at makibahagi. Yung information naman in a flash makikita mo yan sa internet e. But you have to know the difference between news and fake news. You have [to] verify information,” Robi told Philstar.com.

He also advised voters to choose a candidate who will really do their campaign promises.

“Hanapin na yung partner niyo and mag-decide kung sino nga ba ang pwedeng magdeliver ng pinakamagandang promises nila para sa'yo,” he said.

The “Pinoy Big Brother” host also hoped that his mother network ABS-CBN will come back next year.

“Makabalik ang ABS-CBN. Yung mga boss nasa loob ng Dolphy Theater with the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra saying 'Welcome back, Kapamilya.' I'm gonna fast forward to that moment in a flash kung kaya and it will only happen if we become responsible sa mga desisyon natin including voting for the right one,” he said.

