'Ikamamatay ko â€˜to': Francine Diaz gets message from 'All of Us Are Dead' star

'Ikamamatay ko ‘to': Francine Diaz gets message from 'All of Us Are Dead' star
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 1:12pm





 
'Ikamamatay ko 'to': Francine Diaz gets message from 'All of Us Are Dead' star
Francine Diaz
ABS-CBN / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz revealed that she got a direct message from South Korean actor Yoon Chan-young through Instagram. 


Yoon is known for his role in the hit Netflix zombie series "All of Us Are Dead."


In her Instagram story, Francine shared a screenshot of Yoon sending her a wave emoji to start a conversation with her. 


“Ikamamatay ko ‘to!” Francine wrote in her story. 


 








 


“Cheong san! Saranghae!” she also said. 


She also posted on her Twitter account about the incident. 


“Kay Cheong san lang ako papayag ma-seenzone,” she wrote with crying and heart emojis.


“All of us Are Dead” is now trending on Netflix. It follows the story of high school students battling with zombies to survive the apocalypse while trapped inside the campus.


RELATED: Francine Diaz, manager deny romance with Andrea Brillantes' love team partner Seth Federlin


 










 









