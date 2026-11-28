'Hexed' directors talk involvement of Fil-Ams Hailee Steinfeld, Josie Trinidad

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino representation scored another win through "Hexed" as the new Disney animated film is led by, co-directed, and co-written by Filipino-Americans.

Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld voices rebellious teen Billie Doe who learns that she is capable of magic, powers that whisk her into a world where witches and wizards practice their craft.

Billie's mother Alice (Rashida Jones) is apparently aware of her daughter's powers, being a witch herself, and for years has tried to suppress them to protect her from the magical world.

The young witch is determined to prove herself to Alice and vows to complete a spell that will protect everyone in the kingdom of Hexe and give them the ability to fly, if they can escape capture from the power-hungry queen.

Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn are the film's listed directors but both credit Josie Trinidad for providing much of the movie's heart, hence her co-director and co-story writer credits.

Trinidad was a story artist on previous Disney films like "The Princess and the Frog," "Tangled," "Big Hero 6," "Frozen II," and the two "Wreck-It Ralph" movies, leading the story teams on "Zootopia" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

Philstar.com exclusively spoke to Hand and Veerasunthorn and asked if Trinidad's Filipino background and how Filipinos value family impacted the way she wrote "Hexed."

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Hand began by sharing that he went to California Institute of the Arts with Trinidad and worked with her and Veerasunthorn on several Disney films.

"We have such an incredible collaboration between all of us that, I just wanted to point out. Josie is here with us, just to say," Hand added.

He recounted spending many hours in the story discussing how important family is to them and "how important it is for us to actually put up on screen what's something that we believe from our soul, from our heart."

"Family is the most important thing. But at the same time, which makes beautiful stories, family is very complicated," the director added.

Hand credited Trinidad for initiating the concept of "an imperfect mom that ends up being the most amazing person in the world," admitting it "took a long time to figure out how to get the recipe right."

Veerasunthorn meanwhile shared how Trinidad talks about being raised by an immigrant who may impose lots of rules and restrictions for protection, making her similar to Steinfeld's Billie.

"She has a world similar to Billie's. Because we were like, 'Billie should do crazy things' and Josie's like 'stealing her mom's car to take it to whatever place,'" Veerasunthorn said, adding that Trinidad humorously admitted to doing that herself.

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Hand chipped back in another thing Trinidad had said during their discussions was how she had a large extended family while raising her son, but what if a person did not have that support as most single parents do?

"What's so beautiful about it is once Billie's eyes are open to what her mom has been through and the things that she's chosen to do differently than the way she was raised," he continued, "It just makes you fall in love with her mom so much every step of the way."

That realization made it all the more meaningful to celebrate how amazing moms are truly heroes of many stories.

Both directors confirmed to Philstar.com that Steinfeld boarded "Hexed" while she was pregnant with her first child, a girl named Harper Haize, with her husband and NFL star Josh Allen.

"There's a lot on Hailee's mind of like, 'Oh, this is a film that I'm going to get to share with my daughter. It's a film that we watch together," said Veerasunthorn. "She's transitioning from being a daughter into a mom, and this movie talks about both."

Veerasunthorn pointed out how the film doesn't just focus on a young protagonist's journey but also on that of a mother still figuring herself out.

"There's a lot in her life that she has to unpack along with her daughter. As Jason said, the film is a love letter to all moms: that we see you, we appreciate you, and we know what you have done for us. It's your turn to step into your full awesome self," she ended.

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