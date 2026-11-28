Special holidays declared in 2 areas

Proclamation 1550 declared Dec. 23, a special non-working day in San Quintin, Pangasinan for the celebration of the town’s founding anniversary and the Panagparabor Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared special holidays in two areas in the country for the observance of local anniversaries and festivities.

Proclamation 1550 declared Dec. 23, a special non-working day in San Quintin, Pangasinan for the celebration of the town’s founding anniversary and the Panagparabor Festival.

Jan. 6 will be a special non-working day in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental as provided under Proclamation 1551.

The people of Oroquieta will mark the town’s 57th charter anniversary and the 97th year of the municipality as the capital of the province.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto signed the proclamations on Nov. 23 and 25, respectively, upon the authority of President Marcos.

The holiday declarations will give residents an opportunity to participate and enjoy the celebrations, the proclamations read.