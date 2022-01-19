Francine Diaz, manager deny romance with Andrea Brillantes' love team partner Seth Federlin

The Kapamilya Gold Squad (from left): Kyle Echarri, Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz clarified that she’s not in a relationship now following rumors about the alleged love triangle between her and co-stars Andrea Brillantes and Seth Federlin.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, the young actress said that she is single.

"Wala po akong boyfriend. I'm a single lady," she said in her vlog.

Her manager John Ling also clarified that Seth is not courting Francine.

"Nanliligaw po ba si Seth kay Chin?" a social media user asked John.

"Nope, that's the truth," he replied.

The Gold Squad members trended online last week after eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Andrea and Francine unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Andrea and Francine were trending on Twitter last week as fans speculated about the status of their friendship.

Photos of Andrea's love team partner Seth Federlin with Francine and her family spending time together circulated online, which social media users believed to be the beginning of the rift between the two young stars.

