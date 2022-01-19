

















































 
























^


 













 





 


Entertainment
 
Francine Diaz, manager deny romance with Andrea Brillantes' love team partner Seth Federlin
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 10:28am





 
Francine Diaz, manager deny romance with Andrea Brillantes' love team partner Seth Federlin
The Kapamilya Gold Squad (from left): Kyle Echarri, Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin 
From official Gold Squad Facebook page
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz clarified that she’s not in a relationship now following rumors about the alleged love triangle between her and co-stars Andrea Brillantes and Seth Federlin.


In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, the young actress said that she is single. 


"Wala po akong boyfriend. I'm a single lady," she said in her vlog. 


Her manager John Ling also clarified that Seth is not courting Francine. 


 








 


"Nanliligaw po ba si Seth kay Chin?" a social media user asked John. 


"Nope, that's the truth," he replied. 


The Gold Squad members trended online last week after eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Andrea and Francine unfollowed each other on Instagram. 


Andrea and Francine were trending on Twitter last week as fans speculated about the status of their friendship.


Photos of Andrea's love team partner Seth Federlin with Francine and her family spending time together circulated online, which social media users believed to be the beginning of the rift between the two young stars.


RELATED: Why did Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz unfollow each other?


 










 









ANDREA BRILLANTES
FRANCINE DIAZ
SETH FEDELIN

















Philstar

























    
 
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Reese Lansangan is Levi&rsquo;s Philippines first-ever &lsquo;music project&rsquo; mentor 
play






 Sponsored 






Reese Lansangan is Levi’s Philippines first-ever ‘music project’ mentor



4 days ago 


Levi’s® Music Project, a brand-initiated global campaign, is bringing the youth of today a world of open self-expression...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Like Fifty Shades of Grey': Abi Clarke on alleged affair with Zayn Malik behind Gigi Hadid's back







'Like Fifty Shades of Grey': Abi Clarke on alleged affair with Zayn Malik behind Gigi Hadid's back



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik reportedly cheated on Gigi Hadid with reality star Abi Clarke.








Entertainment
fbtw













Who is Julia Fox? Get to know Kanye West's new girlfriend







Who is Julia Fox? Get to know Kanye West's new girlfriend



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was first reported back in January 2021, non-stop buzz surrounded the...








Entertainment
fbtw













Comebacks, crossovers: Aces & Queens to announce 2022 trainees







Comebacks, crossovers: Aces & Queens to announce 2022 trainees



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
1 day ago 


After the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization informed all and sundry of its screening for the 2022 season to commence...








Entertainment
fbtw













Sparkle sparks new career possibilities for Kapuso artists







Sparkle sparks new career possibilities for Kapuso artists



By Jerry Donato |
2 days ago 


GMA consultant and star maker Johnny ‘Mr. M’ Manahan on the new name of GMA Artist Center (GMAAC): ‘We wanted...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Direk Gina hopes Prima Donnas  teen stars get more challenging projects







Direk Gina hopes Prima Donnas teen stars get more challenging projects



By Bot Glorioso |
10 hours ago 


Seasoned actress and Prima Donnas director Gina Alajar has definitely seen how talented the young stars of the GMA 7 afternoon...








Entertainment
fbtw













Kier Legaspi makes a comeback in the movies







Kier Legaspi makes a comeback in the movies



By Leah Salterio |
10 hours ago 


After seven years of not appearing in any film, Kier Legaspi makes his comeback in director GB Sampedro’s sexy, psycho-thriller,...








Entertainment
fbtw













Sue Ramirez gets what she wants in The Broken Marriage Vow







Sue Ramirez gets what she wants in The Broken Marriage Vow



By Nathalie Tomada |
10 hours ago 


Sue Ramirez has embarked on her biggest role to date, as a mistress who gets what she wants in ABS-CBN’s upcoming primetime...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Money Heist' Korea releases title, teaser







'Money Heist' Korea releases title, teaser



By Jan Milo Severo |
22 hours ago 


Streaming platform Netflix released a teaser of the upcoming series "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," Korea's adaptation...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Tacky,' 'traumatic': Britney, Jamie Lynn Spears spill more tea about family drama







'Tacky,' 'traumatic': Britney, Jamie Lynn Spears spill more tea about family drama



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Pop superstar Britney Spears denied her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' accusations through a lengthy post on Twitter.








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with