From Filipiniana to festive glam: BINI, DonBelle shine at Star Magical Christmas 2026

MANILA, Philippines — With Christmas just around the corner, Kapamilya stars gathered for a night of holiday cheer and fashion at “Star Magical Christmas 2026: Liwanag ng Pasko" on Thursday, November 26.

Now in its fifth year, the annual celebration brought together some of the biggest names in showbiz, with celebrities showcasing festive looks inspired by Filipino culture, traditional attire and vibrant colors.

The nation’s girl group BINI, which recently made history with its Grammy nomination for the song “Unang Kilig,” graced the event in outfits designed by Filipino fashion designer Axel Que.

The eight-member group also took part in the festivities by placing ornaments on the Christmas tree, each representing a special wish for the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, popularly known as DonBelle, made separate appearances on the red carpet this year, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

Earlier this year, the tandem announced that their latest film, “Tayo Sa Wakas,” would be their last project together for the time being.

Also making an impression on the red carpet was Carmelle Collado, who arrived in an abaca Filipiniana ensemble.

Fresh from her victory at the first-ever Eurovision Asia, the former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion and “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” housemate brought a touch of Filipino heritage to the celebration.

Joining the lineup of familiar Kapamilya faces were established stars John Arcilla, Dimples Romana, Vina Morales, Janella Salvador, Sue Ramirez and Lovi Poe, who also showcased their festive looks.

Several former “PBB” housemates were also spotted at the event, including Cianne Dominguez, who was part of the show's latest edition, as well as Alexa Ilacad, AC Bonifacio, Karina Bautista, Elisse Joson and Vivoree.

Adding to the star-studded gathering were celebrity couples and loveteams Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez, Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola, Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra, Lella Ford and Joaquin Arce, and Eliza Borromeo and Miguel Vergara.

Also joining the celebration were P-pop groups BGYO, Wrive, and DNA, hosts Shanaia Gomez and Aiyana Perlas and rising star Michelle Garcia, among other Kapamilya personalities.