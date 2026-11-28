‘Overgeared’ stands out with unique game mechanics, flawed protagonist — producer

Promotional poster of the anime series “Overgeared,” which follows an unlucky gamer whose discovery of a legendary class changes his fortunes in the virtual reality game Satisfy.

MANILA, Philippines — The virtual reality game's mechanics and the flaws of its protagonist are among the elements that make the anime adaptation of “Overgeared” stand out from other fantasy titles, producer Nobuhiro Osawa said.

Based on the popular South Korean web novel and manhwa, “Overgeared” follows Shin Youngwoo, also known as Grid, an unlucky man struggling with debt and an unimpressive record in the virtual reality game Satisfy.

His fortunes change when he discovers a powerful item that grants him the legendary class of Pagma's Successor, allowing him to become a blacksmith capable of crafting powerful weapons and equipment. Even after his levels are reset, Grid begins developing his new abilities as he pursues fame and fortune in the game.

In a virtual interview with Philstar.com on Saturday, November 28, Osawa said he was drawn to the story's detailed depiction of Satisfy, where players can earn money that can be converted into real-world currency.

“The way the game Satisfy is portrayed in the original work caught my attention. The fact that you can actually earn money in the game and then turn it into real money is really interesting. The detailed game mechanics described in the original story were also something I found very appealing,” Osawa said through an interpreter.

He also pointed to Grid's character as another reason the story stands out, saying he is different from the usual fantasy protagonist who is exceptionally powerful or steadily rises to greatness.

Osawa said Grid continues to develop his abilities without losing the weaknesses and shortcomings that make him an imperfect character.

“He is not the typical overpowered protagonist, nor is this simply a story about someone rising through the ranks. What makes him particularly distinctive is that he continues to live with his weaknesses and flaws even as he grows stronger,” he said.

These elements made “Overgeared” an appealing story to adapt into an anime, Osawa said.

Protagonist's emotional shifts

Japanese voice actor Tatsumaru Tachibana said playing Grid gave him the opportunity to portray the character's contrasting personalities, from being petty and arrogant to becoming more mature and composed.

Tachibana said Grid's emotions can change almost instantly, making the role an interesting experience for him.

“His emotions change very quickly. He gets angry, laughs, cries and goes through all kinds of emotions. His mentality can suddenly change by almost 180 degrees, which is something you wouldn't normally see in an ordinary person,” Tachibana said through an interpreter.

He said these shifts were not necessarily difficult to portray, but gave him plenty of opportunities to explore Grid's personality.

“His emotional ups and downs were really fun to portray. These fluctuations in his feelings continue all the way to the final episode, so as an actor, there were plenty of opportunities to show what I could do,” he said.

Tachibana also said he wanted to give director Ayako Kono as much material as possible to work with, leaving it to her to decide which parts of his performance would suit the anime.

“I felt that a lot of the responsibility also fell on the actor. Rather than being told by the director that something was lacking, I wanted to give her everything I had, even to the point where she might think there was too much,” he said.

“I would show her everything I had and ask, ‘What do you think, director?’ I wanted her to pick out whatever she liked and incorporate it into the work,” he added.

He said he kept this approach until the final episode, adding that having room to explore Grid's personality made the role enjoyable.

The anime is produced by EGG FIRM, with animation by J.C.STAFF.

“Overgeared” is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, with Japanese, English and Filipino audio options, as well as Filipino subtitles.