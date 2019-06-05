MOTHER'S DAY
Shaina Magdayao and Piolo Pascual at 2019 Cannes Film Festival
ABS-CBN, Star Magic/Released
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2019 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Shaina Magdayao denied rumors that she and Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual are in a relationship. 

In a recent press conference for her digital series “Past, Present, Perfect” now streaming on iWant, Shaina said she will let the public to know if there is something happening between her and Piolo. 

“Hindi, nandiyan lang siya. Hayaan lang natin. Kapag dumating ang future gaya ng sabi ko, sasabihin ko naman at aaminin ko sa inyong lahat,” the actress assured. 

Shaina added that she is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.

“Nilagay siya ni Lord sa past ko, nandiyan pa rin naman siya sa present ko,” she hinted.    

“Hindi ko alam ang future, pero nagpapasalamat ako sa kanya dahil nandoon siya sa past ko at nandito pa rin siya sa present ko. Ayaw niyo ng showbiz diba? Gusto niyo ‘yung totoo? Ayon talaga ang totoo e,” the star stressed. 

Piolo and Shaina were seen together attending the recently concluded Cannes Festival for their movie “Ang Hupa” directed by Lav Diaz.   

“Magkasama kami nitong past lang fortunately sa Cannes, sa movie naming ‘The Halt’ o ‘Ang Hupa,’ sine ni Direk Lav. Isa kami sa tatlong Asian films na nakapasok. It’s an honor to represent our country especially ang daming Hollywood stars doon,” she said. 

She added that she is thankful for the opportunity to do quality films that represent the Philippines in the international stage. 

“Hindi rin namin maisip na makakarating kami together sa Cannes. Kumbaga gagawin namin ‘yung film na ‘yun tapos magkasama naming maeexperience ‘yung ganun kaganda at ka-prestigious na festival,” she shared.

RELATED: Is Shaina Magdayao willing to work with ex John Lloyd Cruz?

