Shaina Magdayao (left) and John Lloyd Cruz
ABS-CBN/Released
Is Shaina Magdayao willing to work with ex John Lloyd Cruz?
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2019 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Shaina Magdayao asked people to respect ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz’s privacy while the on-leave Kapamilya actor is away from showbiz limelight. 

Speaking with reporters after the press conference of her digital series “Past, Present, Perfect” now streaming on iWant, Shaina said she does not see herself doing a movie with John Lloyd in the future.

“Parang hindi po mangyayari. Parang hindi ko siya nakikitang nangyayari, mangyayari. Hindi e. ‘Yung mga gantong tanong, gusto kong sagutin ‘pag nangyayari na talaga siya,” Shaina said. 

Earlier in the press conference, “Past, Present, Perfect” director Dwein Baltazar revealed that she wants to do a movie with John Lloyd after his showbiz hiatus. 

When asked if she is willing to be the love interest of John Lloyd in the movie, Shaina said she will answer the question in the future if it will happen.  

She also asked members of the media to respect John Lloyd’s privacy because for the actress, it is unfair to drag his name in hers. 

“Nananahimik ‘yung tao, irespeto natin. I think it would be very unfair kung dadalhin ko ‘yung pangalan niya. I mean ang dami ko rin namang ibang ginagawa na walang kinalaman siya, so siguro gusto ko na lang iwan don. Gusto ko siyang irespeto kung nasaan man siya sa buhay niya ngayon,” Shaina stressed.

Shaina stars opposite Loisa Andalio in iWant’s newest original series “Past, Present, Perfect?” that starts streaming on May 31.

Loisa plays Shantal, a high school student who falls for his high school teacher (Vin Abrenica) and soon learns lessons about love and life as she pursues her ultimate dream. 

