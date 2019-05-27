MOTHER'S DAY
Actors Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao at Cannes Film Festival 2019
ABS-CBN, Star Magic/Released
In photos: Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao at Cannes Film Festival 2019
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao recently attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for their new movie, “The Halt” (“Ang Hupa”).

Piolo and Shaina’s latest opus with director Lav Diaz, “Ang Hupa,” premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival Director’s Fortnight in France last Wednesday. They were joined by their co-stars Pinky Amador, Mara Lopez, Joel Saracho and Hazel Orencio.

The cast of "Ang Hupa” at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival Director’s Fortnight. ABS-CBN, Star Magic/Released

A sci-fi movie, “Ang Hupa” premiered at the non-competitive showcase of the prestigious festival. Piolo and Shaina also graced the festival’s question and answer session.

The cast of "Ang Hupa” at the Q&A session of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival Director’s Fortnight. ABS-CBN, Star Magic/Released

Rumors that Piolo and Shaina have been dating on-and-off began when the two left the 2013 Star Magic Ball together. In 2016, the two were spotted dancing together at the Star Magic Ball. 

In 2017, Piolo reportedly wanted to take Shaina to the ball. That year, he described his relationship with Shaina as “exclusively dating,” while Magdayao refused to put any label into the supposed relationship. 

In 2018, Pascual said he and Magdayao have been in a relationship “close to six years,” but did not specify if it was romantic. Later that year, he stressed that they were not dating. 

Although Piolo and Shaina walked solo at last year’s ABS-CBN Ball, Shaina called Piolo “my perennial” and “my constant” in an Instagram post.

