Winning diverse categories, Federal Land stands out at the PropertyGuru Awards

Federal Land executives received a total of 15 awards and recognitions at PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. In photo are (left to right): Customer Service Group Head Kerwin R. Reganit, Sales Group Head Maria Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion, Federal Land President and COO Thomas F. Mirasol, Urban Planning and Design Group Head Ar. Gilbert M. Berba, and Project Planning Group Head Stephen S. Comia.

In a display of real estate excellence, premier real estate developer Federal Land Inc. has once again set the benchmark for industry excellence at this year's PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

Securing a remarkable list of wins across several categories, Federal Land continues to reinforce its position as a leader in crafting innovative and thoughtfully designed properties that cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of its residents and the communities it serves.

"We are honored to be recognized for these awards by our esteemed peers in the industry. These awards reflect the dedication, creativity, and hard work of the entire Federal Land team. We are inspired by this recognition to continue pushing the boundaries of real estate development, ensuring we create spaces that enrich lives and foster communities," Federal Land President and COO Thomas Mirasol said.

Federal Land was recognized as the Best Luxury Developer, cementing its status as the country's top luxury developer. The award showcases its unwavering commitment to creating not just properties but lifestyles that redefine contemporary Filipino luxury living experience.

This developer award was highlighted by multiple wins for Federal Land's prestige projects. The Seasons Residences, renowned for its blend of Japanese efficiency and Filipino warmth, was recognized as the Best Luxury Condo Development in Metro Manila.

This highlights The Seasons Residences' exceptional design, amenities and overall contribution to raising the standard of luxury residential living and delivering a truly authentic Japanese living experience to Filipinos.

MITSUKOSHI BGC's win for Best Retail Architectural Design further solidifies Federal Land's prowess in creating retail environments that are not only visually stunning but also culturally enriching and commercially successful.

The Japanese-themed mall features a curated selection of unique retail offerings such as Japanese grocer MITSUKOSHI Fresh, beauty and wellness house MITSUKOSHI Beauty, street fashion brands Snidel and Fray I.D., renowned home retailer Nitori, and more.

Federal Land's Riverpark won two awards, receiving both Best Township Development and Best Township Masterplan Design, showcasing Federal Land's exceptional ability to develop comprehensive multi-use communities that are sustainable, well-integrated and designed for the future.

Other Federal Land projects were also lauded with awards. Mi Casa in Bay Area received Highly Commended for High-End Condo Development in Metro Manila. Mi Casa is a leisure-inspired residence that takes inspiration from the beauty of tropical islands, as well as offers comfortable living spaces, lifestyle amenities, and open green spaces, allowing residents to enjoy refreshing daily living within an active urban setting.

The Grand Midori Ortigas was Highly Commended for CBD Development, reflecting Federal Land's ability to blend Zen serenity with practical urban living right in the heart of one of the busiest business districts in the country.

Marco Polo Residences was given a Highly Commended nod for Branded Residential Development. The development is the first branded residential development in Cebu, offering a unique blend of local charm and international hospitality standards.

The Highly Commended Connectivity Condo Development award was given to Quantum Residences for its unique "isang sakay" concept.

Developed by the developer’s smart value brand Horizon Land, Quantum Residences offers seamless connectivity to the city's transportation networks and ensures residents enjoy the ultimate urban convenience.

Siena Towers, another signature project under the Horizon Land brand, takes home the Highly Commended Affordable Condo Development award in Metro Manila, making practical and sensible homes in strategic locations accessible to a broader market.

Federal Land's new joint venture company, Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG), in partnership with Japan's Nomura Real Estate Development, was recognized as the Best Breakthrough Developer.

Recently established last 2023 through a remarkable long-term collaboration between these two industry giants, FNG is making waves by bringing Japanese design and innovations to enhance contemporary Filipino living experiences.

FNG's first project, the premier horizontal residential development of Yume at Riverpark, won Best Sub Division Development. “Yume” means “dream” in Japanese and the project embodies this concept by offering uniquely sublime lifestyle experiences that blend modern Japanese home solutions with serene urban living.

The Estate Makati, a world-class project by Federal Land in collaboration with SMDC, received numerous major awards including Highly Commended for Lifestyle Development, Winner for Best Ultra-Luxury Development, and Winner for Best Condo Development in the Philippines.

This rare and illustrious project stands out as the first project in the Philippines to be designed by the world-renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners.

For over 52 years, Federal Land continues its commitment to deliver extraordinary experiences by providing its clients with homes, commercial spaces and integrated communities that are not only thoughtfully designed but also safe, reliable and accessible to make everyday life more enjoyable.

Organized by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards is the largest, most prestigious and considered the gold standard in real estate.

It recognizes the country's finest, most innovative real estate developers and projects, as selected by an independent judging panel of industry experts focusing on design, innovation and quality.