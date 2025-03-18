Caleia: Vermosa's newest address for balanced living

MANILA, Philippines — The rapid development of infrastructure projects beyond Metro Manila has ignited a surge in business opportunities, creating new economic centers and residential hubs in provinces like Cavite. As real estate developers strategically expand into these promising urban areas, discerning homeseekers and investors are actively seeking the most compelling of these emerging property destinations.

Vermosa: A hub for holistic wellness and active living

Nestled in Imus, Cavite, Vermosa stands as Ayala Land’s expansive 752-hectare testament to integrated living. This meticulously planned estate blends residential, retail and commercial spaces with cutting-edge sports and fitness amenities, creating a unique environment that prioritizes well-being.

At the heart of Vermosa lies the renowned Vermosa Sports Hub, a haven for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. This premier facility boasts a FIFA-certified football field, an IAAF-certified 400m track oval, a FINA-standard aquatic center featuring a 50m lap pool and a 25m warm-up pool, the pioneering Sports Laboratory and Recovery Center by Sante Fitness, and the newly unveiled Athlete’s House for intensive training.

Adding to this impressive lineup is the upcoming Athlete’s Grounds, a multipurpose field that will further enhance the estate's capacity to host training sessions, educational camps and both domestic and international competitions across various sports, including football, rugby, frisbee and archery.

Vermosa's commitment to active living extends beyond its sports facilities. The estate is designed with pedestrian- and biker-friendly pathways, encouraging residents to embrace walking and cycling as part of their daily routines. This focus on active transportation not only promotes physical health but also reduces environmental impact, contributing to a more sustainable community.

Caleia marks a significant milestone with its recent groundbreaking ceremony, solidifying Alveo's commitment to creating another prime Vermosa development that prioritizes well-being and community.

The importance of healthy living in modern communities

Vermosa's design philosophy highly prioritizes and promotes overall well-being. The estate's emphasis on green spaces, sports facilities and active transportation aligns with global trends toward creating healthier, more livable communities. Vermosa empowers residents to lead fulfilling lives for a stronger, more vibrant community.

Caleia: Your sanctuary of calm and vitality within Vermosa

Caleia, Alveo Land’s latest residential development within Vermosa, offers a tranquil escape from the pressures of urban living. This thoughtfully designed community serves as a sanctuary where residents can rejuvenate their minds and bodies.

Drawing inspiration from “calm” and “dia” (Spanish for “day”), Caleia is meticulously crafted to promote holistic health and wellness. The property's efficient land use ensures that lush parks are conveniently located within a 450m radius of every lot, fostering a deep connection with nature.

Artist's perspective Caleia Park System

Future residents of Caleia will enjoy a refreshing 1,700sqm park entrance framed by a 20m-wide tree-lined spine road, a Zen Clubhouse featuring a 550sqm pool complex, and 3.3 hectares of expansive green spaces comprising of interconnected parks and a serene picnic grove.

The first phase of Caleia will feature 321 lots, ranging from approximately 200sqm to 450sqm.

Artist's perspective Caleia Zen Clubhouse

A well-connected Cavite address

Caleia’s appeal is further enhanced by its proximity to a diverse range of retail and shopping establishments within Vermosa, including Ayala Malls Vermosa, The Shops at Vermosa and the sprawling 2-hectare Landers Vermosa. These amenities, coupled with the estate's greenways, create vibrant spaces for community interaction and connection.

Families will appreciate the presence of prestigious educational institutions like De La Salle Zobel – Vermosa, as well as places of worship such as St. Sebastian Parish Church. Essential community services, including a Red Cross Chapter, Bureau of Fire Protection, and police stations, are also readily accessible.

Vermosa’s strategic location and well-planned transport system, anchored by the Vermosa Transport Terminal, ensure seamless connectivity to key cities such as Makati, Manila, Muntinlupa and even Tagaytay, all within an hour’s reach.

The estate's well-connected road network, featuring Daang Hari Road, SLEX via the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX), CAVITEX, and the upcoming CALAX Imus Exit, facilitates effortless travel. Three access points via Aguinaldo Highway, including two at Molino Road and one at Jose Abad Santos, further enhance accessibility.

Embracing a life of calm and vitality

In a world that increasingly seeks balance, Caleia stands as a unique haven. The carefully crafted spaces, from the inviting parks to the active sports hub, are designed to deliver connection and well-being. And with the promise of a healthier, more fulfilling life woven into the very fabric of the community, residents will get to discover the true meaning of balanced living.

Caleia is a place where the tranquility of a well-designed community meets the dynamism of an invigorating lifestyle, offering an unparalleled opportunity to live your best life in Vermosa.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Alveo. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.