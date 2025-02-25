Bloom Global Estate and Development Corp. leads the way with smart property management

MANILA, Philippines — Managing properties in the digital age has just taken a giant leap forward. Bloom Global Estate and Development Corp., a trailblazing real estate company, has introduced an innovative web-based app that is transforming property management in the Philippines.

This first-of-its-kind app offers convenience, efficiency and cost-saving solutions, empowering property owners and tenants with features that simplify day-to-day operations.

Your property, managed anytime, anywhere

For a monthly subscription fee, Bloom’s app provides property owners with powerful tools:

Instant approvals – Apply for and approve contractor work permits, renovation requests, and move-in/move-out passes—all in real time.



– Apply for and approve contractor work permits, renovation requests, and move-in/move-out passes—all in real time. Seamless monitoring – Track payments, bills, and tenant balances, with automatic reminders for overdue payments.



– Track payments, bills, and tenant balances, with automatic reminders for overdue payments. Remote management – Whether you're at home or abroad, you can oversee your property without stepping into the admin office.

This innovative solution eliminates the need for costly property managers, making it ideal for owners with just a few rental units or those who prefer a hands-on approach.

The minds behind the innovation

At the heart of this breakthrough is Rejheen Nicole Co, who envisioned the system to address the challenges faced by property owners. With no initial capital, she shared her idea with her niece Jilliane Co and Miguel Perez, both third-year students at De La Salle University Manila, who independently designed and coded the app from the ground up.

Guided by the insights of Jheng Co and Romil Co, this family-driven innovation combines creativity, expertise, and a deep understanding of the real estate market—rooted in over two decades of buy-and-sell experience.

More than an app: A comprehensive real estate solution

Bloom Global Estate isn’t stopping at app-based management. The company also offers:

Property Leasing and Sales Services – Helping owners connect with potential buyers and tenants.



– Helping owners connect with potential buyers and tenants. Property Advertising – Ensuring properties are seen by the right audience.



– Ensuring properties are seen by the right audience. Full-Service Property Management – For those who prefer a hands-off approach, Bloom provides dedicated property managers to handle every detail.

Why choose Bloom Global Estate?

Bloom’s innovative app caters to the growing demand for cost-efficient, technology-driven property management solutions. Whether you're a hands-on property owner or looking to cut overhead costs, this platform provides the ultimate balance of convenience and control.

Currently undergoing copyright and trademark registration, Bloom Global Estate is poised to reshape the real estate industry in the Philippines.

Beyond real estate, Bloom’s sister company is set to launch a breakthrough skincare product, the Ranco Master Prime Whitening Healthy Soap, formulated to treat Melasma and dark spots. Stay tuned for its official market release.

Elevate your real estate experience

Whether you're a seasoned investor or a first-time landlord, Bloom Global Estate and Development Corp. offers solutions that make property management simple, smart and stress-free.

Stay ahead of the curve and experience real estate innovation like never before!

For inquiries and updates visit www.bloomglobalestate.com and email [email protected].

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Bloom Global Estate and Development Corp. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.