SMDC strengthens market leadership with expanding residential offerings

MANILA, Philippines — SM Development Corporation (SMDC) remains confident in the enduring strength of the real estate market as its developments continue to attract strong interest from Filipino homebuyers seeking a modern, convenient and community-focused lifestyle.

With its strategic locations within Metro Manila, other capitals and various key provincial areas, flexible integrated lifestyle offerings and strong community support, SMDC remains a top choice for those looking to find a home that enhances their daily lives.

SMDC continues to expand its residential portfolio to meet the evolving needs of Filipino homebuyers. With a strong emphasis on thoughtfully designed living spaces, accessibility and a holistic residential experience, SMDC offers a diverse range of developments—including high-rise condominiums, mid-rise communities and its latest house and lot offerings—catering to various lifestyle preferences and aspirations.

“Real estate is a long-term game, and SMDC has always built with the future in mind,” said Jessica Bianca Sy, VP and head of design, innovation and strategy at SMDC.

“We remain focused on our core advantage—integrated developments that provide unmatched accessibility, world-class amenities, and a thriving community that enhances residents' quality of life. The demand for homes that offer convenience and a sense of belonging remains strong, and that’s where SMDC stands out.”

SMDC: The preferred choice

Artist's perspective SMDC developments foster a strong sense of belonging with integrated retail spaces, shared amenities and thoughtfully designed residential hubs.

SMDC’s developments are strategically located near SM Supermalls, transport hubs and key business districts, ensuring that residents enjoy seamless connectivity to commercial, retail and lifestyle destinations.

Designed with sustainability in mind, these communities incorporate green spaces, pedestrian-friendly pathways and eco-conscious features that promote well-being and foster community.

Each home is thoughtfully crafted to balance functionality and comfort, meeting the diverse needs of modern Filipino families, young professionals and retirees. Backed by the strength of SM Prime, SMDC also ensures that its properties are well-maintained and secure, through their own property management arm, Greenmist Property Management Corporation, offering long-term value and peace of mind to homeowners.