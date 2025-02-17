^

Real Estate

Profriends partners with Category AAA Contractor for Westwind

Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 4:30pm
Profriends partners with Category AAA Contractor for Westwind
Profriends partners with Archipelago Builders Corporation to build Westwind at Lancaster New City. (From left) Profriends construction management head Dave Velez, COO Laurence Peña, president Kathleen Choa, Archipelago Builders Corporation president John Paul Pe, COO Paulo Pe and overall project consultant Noel Gayos
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Property Company of Friends Inc. (Profriends) and Archipelago Builders Corporation (ABC), a Category AAA Contractor, recently signed a partnership contract to build the pilot four-story condo village, Westwind at Lancaster New City. The significant event was led by Profriends president Kathleen Choa and ABC president John Paul Pe.

In her remarks, Choa was happy to announce another milestone for the project, “Westwind is the project of the future. Like how key cities in Metro Manila have grown, we are witnessing how Lancaster New City and Cavite are changing from house and lot residentials into condominiums because of their access and continuous progress. People have a chance to live in a safe and welcoming community of Lancaster at a reasonable price through Westwind.”

Addressing the audience present in the event, Choa stressed, “This is big news for our project. You can now say to our future residents with confidence that the buildings we will be delivering to them will be of quality and will be done by one of the most credible builders (there are).”

Profriends and Archipelago Builders Corporation sign the Westwind construction contract.

This year, ABC will mark its 60th year in the construction industry. It has in its portfolio several known condo projects of various developers in Pasong Tamo, Makati, Dasmarinas, Cavite, Manila, Quezon City and Las Pinas City, as well as commercial, institutional and road projects.

In his speech, ABC President Pe expressed his gratitude to Profriends for entrusting to his firm the construction of Westwind at Lancaster New City: “Rest assured that the project Westwind will be executed as per plans, specs and design duration. We value relationships and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Westwind features four-story buildings surrounded by common outdoor lifestyle spaces to encourage community living. The condo village will rise inside Profriends’ flagship project, Lancaster New City and will also be part of GalingLNC, an on-ground volunteer movement powered by community leaders, volunteers and the youth who co-create a thriving and dynamic community through relevant programs, activities and events.

An onsite symbolic marker kicks off Westwind’s construction.

Profriends prides itself to be a community builder with a heart. Since its inception in 1999, the company has delivered more than 64,000 homes in Cavite and Iloilo in promising communities to uplift the lives of the families it serves. Its on-going projects include Lancaster New City, Micara Estates – Tanza, Minami Residences, Parc Regency Residences, Monticello Villas, Monticello Intimo, and vertical projects Westwind at Lancaster New City, and Lamore at Micara Estates.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release from Profriends is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

LANCASTER

PROFRIENDS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The Nautilus at CaSoBe: The voyage begins for luxurious resort living at this iconic beachfront condotel
brandSpace
October 24, 2024 - 9:30am

The Nautilus at CaSoBe: The voyage begins for luxurious resort living at this iconic beachfront condotel

October 24, 2024 - 9:30am
The Nautilus, Landco Pacific Corporation’s newly launched 10-story condotel at the 15-hectare Landco BeachTowns, CaSoBe,...
Real Estate
fbtw
Where serenity meets modern living
brandSpace
October 23, 2024 - 9:30am

Where serenity meets modern living

By May Dedicatoria | October 23, 2024 - 9:30am
Alveo unveils its sixth community, Sereneo, offering yet another opportunity for home seekers looking for modern elegance...
Real Estate
fbtw
Landco Pacific expands reach to US, showcases 'shores of luxury'
brandSpace
October 11, 2024 - 3:45pm

Landco Pacific expands reach to US, showcases 'shores of luxury'

October 11, 2024 - 3:45pm
Landco Pacific Corporation lands on US shores anew with its roadshow kicking off at the Rosewood Hotel, Menlo Park, San Francisco...
Real Estate
fbtw
Suburban living made easy, new home collection launched in the South
October 10, 2024 - 11:30am

Suburban living made easy, new home collection launched in the South

October 10, 2024 - 11:30am
Terrace Homes at Prominence II, located within Brentville International Community, lets its residents experience the essence...
Real Estate
fbtw
Rentvestment 101: A guide for first-time property investors
brandSpace
October 5, 2024 - 12:08pm

Rentvestment 101: A guide for first-time property investors

October 5, 2024 - 12:08pm
Rentvestment involves investing in projects specifically designed and optimized for rental businesses—significantly...
Real Estate
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with