Profriends partners with Category AAA Contractor for Westwind

Profriends partners with Archipelago Builders Corporation to build Westwind at Lancaster New City. (From left) Profriends construction management head Dave Velez, COO Laurence Peña, president Kathleen Choa, Archipelago Builders Corporation president John Paul Pe, COO Paulo Pe and overall project consultant Noel Gayos

MANILA, Philippines — Property Company of Friends Inc. (Profriends) and Archipelago Builders Corporation (ABC), a Category AAA Contractor, recently signed a partnership contract to build the pilot four-story condo village, Westwind at Lancaster New City. The significant event was led by Profriends president Kathleen Choa and ABC president John Paul Pe.

In her remarks, Choa was happy to announce another milestone for the project, “Westwind is the project of the future. Like how key cities in Metro Manila have grown, we are witnessing how Lancaster New City and Cavite are changing from house and lot residentials into condominiums because of their access and continuous progress. People have a chance to live in a safe and welcoming community of Lancaster at a reasonable price through Westwind.”

Addressing the audience present in the event, Choa stressed, “This is big news for our project. You can now say to our future residents with confidence that the buildings we will be delivering to them will be of quality and will be done by one of the most credible builders (there are).”

Profriends and Archipelago Builders Corporation sign the Westwind construction contract.

This year, ABC will mark its 60th year in the construction industry. It has in its portfolio several known condo projects of various developers in Pasong Tamo, Makati, Dasmarinas, Cavite, Manila, Quezon City and Las Pinas City, as well as commercial, institutional and road projects.

In his speech, ABC President Pe expressed his gratitude to Profriends for entrusting to his firm the construction of Westwind at Lancaster New City: “Rest assured that the project Westwind will be executed as per plans, specs and design duration. We value relationships and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Westwind features four-story buildings surrounded by common outdoor lifestyle spaces to encourage community living. The condo village will rise inside Profriends’ flagship project, Lancaster New City and will also be part of GalingLNC, an on-ground volunteer movement powered by community leaders, volunteers and the youth who co-create a thriving and dynamic community through relevant programs, activities and events.

An onsite symbolic marker kicks off Westwind’s construction.

Profriends prides itself to be a community builder with a heart. Since its inception in 1999, the company has delivered more than 64,000 homes in Cavite and Iloilo in promising communities to uplift the lives of the families it serves. Its on-going projects include Lancaster New City, Micara Estates – Tanza, Minami Residences, Parc Regency Residences, Monticello Villas, Monticello Intimo, and vertical projects Westwind at Lancaster New City, and Lamore at Micara Estates.

