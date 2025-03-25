Building dreams in Silang, Cavite: Don Tim Development Corporation breaks ground on new property

Present during the groundbreaking of West Midland are (from left) DTDC Project Development and Innovation Site Head Engineer Kenneth Baliuag, Project-in-Charge of AB Magnata Construction – Engr. Jaime Alferez, DTDC Project Development and Innovation Head Grace Malingin, Head Architect of Blankspace Architecture Architect Rose Anne Paala, DTDC President and CEO Audric Leong, Chairman of the Board Andrew Leong, Principal Architect and CEO of Blankspace Architecture Manuel De Guzman, DTDC Sales Head Roumel Estipular, West Midland Project Engineer Janice Regis

CAVITE, Philippines — A new chapter in real estate excellence has started with Don Tim Development Corporation (DTDC) officially breaking ground for West Midland, its latest premier residential community in the thriving province of Cavite.

Executives, led by DTDC CEO Audric Leong and Chairman of the Board Andrew Leong, local government leaders, partners, sellers and future homeowners bore witness to the symbolic rites, which included the ceremonial blessing of the ground, and a time capsule-laying ceremony wherein several meaningful tokens that represent the aspirations of the development were collated and buried in the soil of West Midland.

Strategically located near the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), West Midland offers a perfect balance of accessibility, privacy and serenity. Residents will find themselves in a prime location, minutes away from the scenic attractions of Tagaytay and the growing commercial hubs of Cavite.

With only 101 house units projected and six commercial lots spread across 2.7 hectares, the development promises exclusivity and a sound investment opportunity. As DTDC CEO Audric Leong puts it, "Being a rare piece of development, West Midland is going to be one of the best investments for any family”.

In their messages sent through Sanggunian Secretary Atty. Jhessa Lizette Lizano-Malabanan, Silang Mayor Ted Carranza and Vice Mayor Mat Toledo, welcomed the birth of the project stating: “West Midland will serve as a driver in the development of our community, bringing not only infrastructure but also economic activity, employment and new business ventures. This project will not only enhance our town's landscape, but this project will also uplift the lives of our people. It will create jobs for many, provide better facilities, and encourage more investors to see the potential of our municipality. This collaboration between the private sector and local government is a clear example of how progress is best achieved.”

A prime investment in a thriving location

Unlike recent and other projects that prioritize density over comfort, West Midland takes a different approach.

"While recent developments have been catering to smaller lots, we decided to go against this trend and give generous lot sizes so our future home buyers can have enough breathing spaces," Leong stated.

With lot sizes starting at 150 square meters, the modern Asian tropical design of the homes to be built at West Midland is thoughtfully crafted to maximize open spaces, allowing families to appreciate both space and aesthetic harmony in their homes and enjoy cool weather and breathtaking city lights at night.

More than just a development—a commitment to mamilies

Don Tim Development Corporation has stood for more than just building houses—it has been a trusted name in creating communities that nurture families.

Leong emphasized that "Over five decades in the industry, we are proud of our various developments. And as we look forward to the future, DTDC remains firm in its commitment: it is not just about selling to earn profit, but about selling to ensure that every family is secured, happy, and part of a flourishing community.”

And as DTDC continues to transform the landscape of Cavite, one thing is certain—West Midland is more than just a residence; it is a future secured, a dream realized, and a home built for families and generations to come.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Don Tim Development Corporation is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.