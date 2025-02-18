Federal Landâ€™s Valencia Hills Tower E holds ceremonial opening

Federal Land’s Valencia Hills Tower E holds ceremonial opening

MANILA, Philippines — Federal Land celebrated another milestone with the completion and ceremonial blessing of Valencia Hills Tower E in New Manila, a showcase of Federal Land’s commitment to providing comfortable homes in prime locations for Filipino families.

“Valencia Hills Tower E underscores Federal Land's dedication to providing residents with living spaces that combine comfort, functionality, and modern design. It offers large unit cuts and a strategic location connected to CBDs and important establishments, ensuring VHE residents can truly thrive in their new homes,” said Federal Land sales group head Maria Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion.

(From left) Federal Land technical execution group deputy head Rodel Santos, technical execution group senior consultant Norman Macapagal, product planning department head Robie Belgica, sales group head Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion, Federal Property Management Corp. (FPMC) general manager John Frederick Cabato, sales talent acquisition, retention and training head Jen Rosales, sales activation and administration head Freya Alba and FPMC Property operations group head Ramon Concepcion.

Situated in a quietly elegant residential enclave in New Manila, Valencia Hills Tower E features broad, breathable areas and expansive living spaces built for comfort. The development offers generously sized one-, two- and three-bedroom units to make room to raise a family in a city.

Its location on the cusp of San Juan City and Quezon City presents enviable accessibility to transit hubs and major thoroughfares, as well as proximity to some of the country’s top schools, upscale lifestyle destinations, and thriving business districts of Makati, Manila, Mandaluyong, San Juan and Quezon City.

To know more about Valencia Hills, visit www.federalland.ph, email [email protected], or call the hotline at (0917) 869-6054 or (02) 7971-5276 to book a private viewing on-site or at its showroom on N. Domingo St. corner Valencia St., Quezon City.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Federal Land. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.