^

Real Estate

Federal Land’s Valencia Hills Tower E holds ceremonial opening

Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 5:00pm
for Federal Land
Federal Landâ€™s Valencia Hills Tower E holds ceremonial opening
Valencia Hills Tower E
Press release

MANILA, Philippines — Federal Land celebrated another milestone with the completion and ceremonial blessing of Valencia Hills Tower E in New Manila, a showcase of Federal Land’s commitment to providing comfortable homes in prime locations for Filipino families.  

“Valencia Hills Tower E underscores Federal Land's dedication to providing residents with living spaces that combine comfort, functionality, and modern design. It offers large unit cuts and a strategic location connected to CBDs and important establishments, ensuring VHE residents can truly thrive in their new homes,” said Federal Land sales group head Maria Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion.

(From left) Federal Land technical execution group deputy head Rodel Santos, technical execution group senior consultant Norman Macapagal, product planning department head Robie Belgica, sales group head Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion, Federal Property Management Corp. (FPMC) general manager John Frederick Cabato, sales talent acquisition, retention and training head Jen Rosales, sales activation and administration head Freya Alba and FPMC Property operations group head Ramon Concepcion.

Situated in a quietly elegant residential enclave in New Manila, Valencia Hills Tower E features broad, breathable areas and expansive living spaces built for comfort. The development offers generously sized one-, two- and three-bedroom units to make room to raise a family in a city. 

Its location on the cusp of San Juan City and Quezon City presents enviable accessibility to transit hubs and major thoroughfares, as well as proximity to some of the country’s top schools, upscale lifestyle destinations, and thriving business districts of Makati, Manila, Mandaluyong, San Juan and Quezon City.

 

To know more about Valencia Hills, visit www.federalland.ph, email [email protected], or call the hotline at (0917) 869-6054 or (02) 7971-5276 to book a private viewing on-site or at its showroom on N. Domingo St. corner Valencia St., Quezon City.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Federal Land. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

FEDERAL LAND
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Profriends delivers as Westwind at Lancaster New City launches entrance statement
brandSpace
November 4, 2024 - 10:25am

Profriends delivers as Westwind at Lancaster New City launches entrance statement

November 4, 2024 - 10:25am
With the entrance statement launch, Westwind is set to rise, beginning with its road works and to be followed by its building...
Real Estate
fbtw
The Nautilus at CaSoBe: The voyage begins for luxurious resort living at this iconic beachfront condotel
brandSpace
October 24, 2024 - 9:30am

The Nautilus at CaSoBe: The voyage begins for luxurious resort living at this iconic beachfront condotel

October 24, 2024 - 9:30am
The Nautilus, Landco Pacific Corporation’s newly launched 10-story condotel at the 15-hectare Landco BeachTowns, CaSoBe,...
Real Estate
fbtw
Where serenity meets modern living
brandSpace
October 23, 2024 - 9:30am

Where serenity meets modern living

By May Dedicatoria | October 23, 2024 - 9:30am
Alveo unveils its sixth community, Sereneo, offering yet another opportunity for home seekers looking for modern elegance...
Real Estate
fbtw
Landco Pacific expands reach to US, showcases 'shores of luxury'
brandSpace
October 11, 2024 - 3:45pm

Landco Pacific expands reach to US, showcases 'shores of luxury'

October 11, 2024 - 3:45pm
Landco Pacific Corporation lands on US shores anew with its roadshow kicking off at the Rosewood Hotel, Menlo Park, San Francisco...
Real Estate
fbtw
Suburban living made easy, new home collection launched in the South
October 10, 2024 - 11:30am

Suburban living made easy, new home collection launched in the South

October 10, 2024 - 11:30am
Terrace Homes at Prominence II, located within Brentville International Community, lets its residents experience the essence...
Real Estate
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with