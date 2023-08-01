Bosch Automotive Aftermarket launches Blue Line Brake Pads and next-generation Bosch Autoparts

Aside from Bosch Blue Line Brake Pads, Bosch AA also showcased its new autoparts which will be available in the market soon.

MANILA, Philippines — Bosch Automotive Aftermarket (AA) is making an advancement in its commitment to ensure safety in road traffic by launching the Bosch Blue Line Brake Pads.

“We at Bosch Automotive Aftermarket always advocate for safer cars and safer roads. Braking components such as brake pads play a crucial role in car safety,” Paulo Duarte, General Manager of Bosch Philippines, said.

“We are always committed to progress by making essential contribution toward advancing technical progress in brake technology. Bosch brake innovations have been supporting road safety for more than 90 years,” he added.

Bosch Blue Line Brake Pads is engineered to be the best alternative to OE– with excellent friction stability and shearing characteristics, low noise and vibration suppression, brake disc-friendly, good wear rate and asbestos-free formula.

Another product introduced by Bosch is the ENV6 Brake Fluid which is compatible in a wide range of vehicle application especially the Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS). Bosch ENV6 is characterized by low viscosity, high boiling point and good lubrication.

Bosch AA also showcased the next-generation autoparts, which will be available in the market soon.

Bosch AGM Battery is a high-performance battery designed to deliver reliable and long-lasting power to your vehicle with start-stop system. It is made using advanced Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) technology, which ensures that it is maintenance-free and have a longer lifespan than traditional lead-acid batteries.

Bosch EFB Battery is a reliable and high-quality battery option for vehicles that require an enhanced flooded battery. It is designed to deliver high starting power, making it ideal for vehicles with high electrical demands, such as those with entry level start-stop. Bosch EFB battery is also equipped with a special acid circulation system that ensures an even distribution of acid throughout the battery, which reduces the risk of acid stratification and extends the battery's service life.

Bosch Aeristo Premium Cabin Filter has a dedicated anti-allergy layer which renders allergens permanently harmless and eliminates bacteria; an activated carbon that absorbs harmful gases and unpleasant smell; an ultra-fine microfiber which filters fine dust particles (up to 0.3 microns), soot and pollen; a carrier fleece that stabilizes the filter layers, enables optimum performance; and reduction of deposits that protects the air conditioning, and provides fresher air in the passenger cabin.

Bosch LED Gigalight is the latest addition to the Bosch LED Retrofit range of advanced, energy-saving vehicle lamps for the front headlights. With its white color, it offers an elegant lighting effect and is compatible with most common halogen sockets.

Bosch Aerotwin with new AeroClip adapter, an aerodynamically optimized connection between wiper blade and wiper arm, increases the contact pressure against the windshield, preventing the wiper from being lifted by the airstream. The result is improved wiping stability performance, even at higher speeds.

Bosch EVO Spark Plugs can withstand irregular combustion—known as mega knocking—that can occur in modern, technologically advanced engines. Bosch EVO spark plugs are developed and produced with the same high quality as original equipment spark plugs.

Bosch AA also launched an E-Catalogue designed with specific functions depending on roles—distributor, retailer, workshop or a car owner. You can now check Bosch Autoparts 24/7, no matter where you are.

This E-Cat will help you find the right Bosch parts for your vehicle. Options are provided whether you search for a vehicle or a Bosch product. Bosch E-Catalogue can be accessed via this link: https://ap-ecat.boschaftermarket.com

Lastly, Bosch AA highlighted its authorized retailer program, the Bosch Module Partner (Bosch branded workshop).