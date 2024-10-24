Toyota Motor Philippines amplifies sustainable mobility with ‘Beyond Zero’ at 9th Philippine International Motor Show

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is set to exhibit groundbreaking innovations to demonstrate Toyota’s global Beyond Zero push at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS).

Organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), the event will take place from October 24 to 27 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

This year, PIMS returns with a compelling new theme: “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined.” The show aims to highlight the critical importance of new driving technologies, sustainable solutions, and innovative approaches to overcoming mobility challenges.

Aligned with this forward-thinking message, TMP is set to showcase a range of groundbreaking solutions that underscore Toyota’s commitment to Carbon Neutrality.

Falling under its Beyond Zero movement, TMP’s Electrification, Diversification, and Intelligence innovations are designed to ensure that future generations can enjoy and inherit a beautiful planet.

Expected to be displayed at the Toyota Booth are vehicles and mobility solutions that exemplify Toyota’s ongoing efforts in electrification and decarbonization, aiming to enhance lives and society for the future. Among these are a Toyota concept car making its debut in Southeast Asia, a modern future sustainable concept inspired by motorsports, and Toyota electrified vehicles that are yet to be introduced in the country.

Motor show guests will also have the opportunity to have a first look at a hybrid electric vehicle to be launched soon and preview multiple forms of a vehicle being positioned as a gamechanger for business owners and those who seek leisure and adventure with various conversions.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive Toyota’s Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) such as the Corolla Cross, Yaris Cross and Zenix,

Moreover, Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines will feature their latest products and services, such as Toyota RentaCar and Fleet360, showcasing the latest advancements in mobility solutions tailored to meet diverse customer needs.

“Beyond just displaying vehicles, we are excited to introduce the Beyond Zero concept that Filipinos can be part of,” shared TMP First Vice President for Vehicle Sales Operations Mr. Danny Cruz. “Our showcase is a demonstration of our multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality, and we would like to encourage everyone to join us and see how we can achieve a Beyond Zero future"

Catch all of these at the Toyota Motor Philippines booth in the 9th PIMS on October 24-27, 2024 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City. For more information, visit CAMPI’s official Facebook account.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Toyota. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.