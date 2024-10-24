^

Motoring

Toyota Motor Philippines amplifies sustainable mobility with ‘Beyond Zero’ at 9th Philippine International Motor Show

Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 9:50am
for Toyota
Toyota Motor Philippines amplifies sustainable mobility with â��Beyond Zeroâ�� at 9th Philippine International Motor Show
TMP is set to showcase a range of groundbreaking solutions that underscore Toyota’s commitment to Carbon Neutrality. Falling under its Beyond Zero movement, TMP’s Electrification, Diversification, and Intelligence innovations are designed to ensure that future generations can enjoy and inherit a beautiful planet.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is set to exhibit groundbreaking innovations to demonstrate Toyota’s global Beyond Zero push at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). 

Organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), the event will take place from October 24 to 27 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

This year, PIMS returns with a compelling new theme: “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined.” The show aims to highlight the critical importance of new driving technologies, sustainable solutions, and innovative approaches to overcoming mobility challenges.

Aligned with this forward-thinking message, TMP is set to showcase a range of groundbreaking solutions that underscore Toyota’s commitment to Carbon Neutrality.

Falling under its Beyond Zero movement, TMP’s Electrification, Diversification, and Intelligence innovations are designed to ensure that future generations can enjoy and inherit a beautiful planet.

Expected to be displayed at the Toyota Booth are vehicles and mobility solutions that exemplify Toyota’s ongoing efforts in electrification and decarbonization, aiming to enhance lives and society for the future. Among these are a Toyota concept car making its debut in Southeast Asia, a modern future sustainable concept inspired by motorsports, and Toyota electrified vehicles that are yet to be introduced in the country.

Motor show guests will also have the opportunity to have a first look at a hybrid electric vehicle to be launched soon and preview multiple forms of a vehicle being positioned as a gamechanger for business owners and those who seek leisure and adventure with various conversions. 

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive Toyota’s Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) such as the Corolla Cross, Yaris Cross and Zenix, 

Moreover, Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines will feature their latest products and services, such as Toyota RentaCar and Fleet360, showcasing the latest advancements in mobility solutions tailored to meet diverse customer needs.

“Beyond just displaying vehicles, we are excited to introduce the Beyond Zero concept that Filipinos can be part of,” shared TMP First Vice President for Vehicle Sales Operations Mr. Danny Cruz. “Our showcase is a demonstration of our multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality, and we would like to encourage everyone to join us and see how we can achieve a Beyond Zero future"

Catch all of these at the Toyota Motor Philippines booth in the 9th PIMS on October 24-27, 2024 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City. For more information, visit CAMPI’s official Facebook account.

 

For more updates on Toyota products, services, promos and events, follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, and join the ToyotaPH community on Viber.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Toyota. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE INTERNATIONAL MOTORSHOW

TOYOTA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Geely Auto advances high-value global expansion with record-breaking international sales in first half of 2024
August 5, 2024 - 2:00pm

Geely Auto advances high-value global expansion with record-breaking international sales in first half of 2024

August 5, 2024 - 2:00pm
Geely Auto Group has announced its latest sales data. In the first half of 2024, the company reported a total of 955,730 vehicles...
Motoring
fbtw
Move It collabs with Honda, Philippine Red Cross for safety and emergency training
August 5, 2024 - 10:00am

Move It collabs with Honda, Philippine Red Cross for safety and emergency training

August 5, 2024 - 10:00am
Motorcycle taxi company Move It recently held a training series dedicated to its team of trainers, assessors, safety program...
Motoring
fbtw
A celebration of scooter culture and communication in Manila: The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024
brandSpace
June 21, 2024 - 5:30pm

A celebration of scooter culture and communication in Manila: The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024

June 21, 2024 - 5:30pm
Last June 15, the historic streets of Intramuros, Manila, played host to the Classic Panarea Sessions 2024. It was a vibrant...
Motoring
fbtw
Go explore without limitation with Goodyear&rsquo;s new Wrangler Duratrac RT
June 19, 2024 - 1:00pm

Go explore without limitation with Goodyear’s new Wrangler Duratrac RT

June 19, 2024 - 1:00pm
Goodyear Philippines Inc. recently announced the launch of the new Wrangler Duratrac RT, designed for free explorers to pursue...
Motoring
fbtw
Toyota breaks ground for new dealership in Tugbok, Davao
June 18, 2024 - 2:55pm

Toyota breaks ground for new dealership in Tugbok, Davao

June 18, 2024 - 2:55pm
Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) confirms the development of a new Toyota dealership in Mindanao with the groundbreaking of...
Motoring
fbtw
Maxim now a new player in motorcycle taxi market in Metro Manila
brandSpace
May 15, 2024 - 2:15pm

Maxim now a new player in motorcycle taxi market in Metro Manila

May 15, 2024 - 2:15pm
E-hailing company Maxim recently took part in a pilot project aimed at developing motorcycle transportation in Metro Manila....
Motoring
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with