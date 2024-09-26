Toyota continues ‘Fun to Drive’ spirit with Race Weekend 2 of Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup

The TGR Philippine Cup features two kinds of race formats—the Sprint Race, a 12-lap or 30-minute race, and the Endurance Race, a 1.5-hour race.

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) invites racing fans to experience the fun of the racetracks at the second race weekend of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup (TGR Philippine Cup) happening on September 28 at the Clark International Speedway in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Anchored on the spirit of “Fun to Drive,” TMP continues its mission to provide Filipinos with better cars through motorsports, where racers and race cars alike are pushed to the limits for better.

The mobility company launched its racing series in 2014 as the Vios Cup, showcasing the capability of the locally made Vios as a race car. Now known as the TGR Philippine Cup, fans can expect more Toyota cars to make their racetrack debut in the future.

Wheel-to-wheel action

The TGR Philippine Cup features two kinds of race formats—the Sprint Race, a 12-lap or 30-minute race, and the Endurance Race, a 1.5-hour race. Each race format has four categories—the Novice Class, Promotional Class, Sporting Class and Super Sporting Class. Racers will be driving the one-make-race Vios or Vios OMR.

Participating in the Novice Class is TMP president Masando Hashimoto himself, who made his racing debut during the first race weekend. This class is made up of racers who have graduated from the Autocross Challenge, such as Reph Bangsil and Lexi Mendiola, media racers Jamil Lacuna, Jose Altoveros, Pablo Salapantan and John Rey San Diego, and sim racer Russel Reyes. Reyes also won third place at this year’s TGR GT Cup, Toyota’s premier sim racing tournament.

Team TGR Philippines racers Ryan Agoncillo and Troy Montero will also be returning to the track in the Sporting Class and Super Sporting Class, respectively. Joining them also in the Sporting Class is a new member of Team TGR Philippines for Race Weekend 2, Kody Ng, who was selected through a driver tryout. They will be competing against seasoned racers from top racing teams in the country.

Grandstand excitement

Toyota car clubs will be taking to the tracks their GR performance cars for an exclusive track experience. Fans of the GR Supra, GR 86 and GR Yaris can enjoy the sound of revving engines and the sight of sleek super cars speeding through.

Another activity to look out for is the driving exhibition, where professional drifters take the GR 86 out for a spin on track—literally! A few lucky people from the audience will also get the thrilling opportunity to ride shotgun during the drifts for an experience to remember.

Sim racing enthusiasts can test their skills at the TGR GT Cup experience booth, where players set their fastest lap time for a chance to win a prize.

Freebies will be up for grabs during the event, official GR merchandise will be on sale, GR road cars will be on display, and a musical guest will be holding a special live stage to round off the weekend. The best thing is—admission to the TGR Philippine Cup is free!

TMP VP for marketing services department Elvin Luciano shares, “The fun never stops with Toyota Gazoo Racing! As we continue to help develop motorsports in the country through events such as the TGR Philippine Cup, we hope fans find more reasons to enjoy and experience for themselves the thrill of the track.”

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup is brought to you by Official Fuel and Lubricants Partner Petron and Official Tire Partner GT Radial, and in cooperation with Official Timekeeper Seiko. This event is also supported by Toyota Financial Services Philippines, myTOYOTA Wallet, Denso, AVT, 3M, ROTA, Tuason Racing, OMP and Kinto One.

For more information on the TGR Philippine Cup, visit www.toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines. Follow Toyota Gazoo Racing on Facebook and Instagram and TMP’s official pages—Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on Twitter, and join the Viber community at Toyota PH for updates.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Toyota. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.