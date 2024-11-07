Courts suspend work due to Typhoon Marce

The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in northern Luzon suspended work on Thursday, November 7, due to inclement weather brought by Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing).

Despite the suspension, the courts have been advised to remain accessible through their official email addresses and phone numbers for urgent matters.

The following courts have announced work suspension due to the typhoon:

Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Aparri, Cagayan and all first level courts within its jurisdiction.

RTC of Sanchez Mira, Cagayan and the First and Second Municipal Circuit Trail Courts of Sanchez, Mira and Claveria.

All courts in the province of Batanes

Based on the latest weather advisory of PAGASA, Marce is currently at 115 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

This page will be updated when the Supreme Court or lower courts have suspended work.