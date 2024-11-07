^

Headlines

Imprisonment exceeding maximum penalty is cruel, inhumane — SC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 4:18pm
Imprisonment exceeding maximum penalty is cruel, inhumane â€” SC
Stock image of a prison cell.
Image by Ichigo121212 from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Detaining individuals beyond the maximum penalty imposed is cruel and inhumane, the Supreme Court said in its ruling.

In a decision promulgated by the court's Second Division in March 2023 but only released on Thursday, November 7, it upheld a woman’s conviction for qualified theft but ordered her immediate release, as she had already served more time than the maximum penalty allowed.

The woman had been sentenced to reclusion perpetua, or 20 to 40 years of imprisonment, and was committed to the Correctional Institution for Women in 2011.

The Court of Appeals affirmed her conviction in 2014. However, the Supreme Court in this case reduced her sentence to prison terms, which the high court said could carry a maximum imprisonment of up to 10 years and eight months.

Given that the woman had already been imprisoned for more than 10 years, the Supreme Court ruled that she had been detained beyond the maximum imposed penalty. As a result, the high court concluded that her criminal liability had been extinguished, noting that one of the factors in extinguishing criminal liability is the service of the sentence.

The Supreme Court also cited the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, also known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, in its decision.

“Purposes of a sentence of imprisonment or similar measures deprivative of a person’s liberty are primarily to protect society against crime and to reduce recidivism. Those purposes can be achieved only if the period of imprisonment is used to ensure, so far as possible, the reintegration of such persons into society upon release so that they can lead a law-abiding and self-supporting life,” the court, citing the Nelson Mandela Rules.

The case

The woman, along with another co-accused, were accused of unlawfully taking money from their employer, GQ Pawnshop. 

As the pawnshop's secretary, the woman was responsible for verifying the authenticity of pawned items.

According to the court, she used individuals to pawn fake items, ultimately leading to the release of a total of P585,250 in appraised value to the pawners.

The lower courts found the woman and her co-accused guilty and sentenced them to reclusion perpetua, which led to the current petition.

However, the co-accused passed away due to multiple organ failure while being detained at the Correctional Institution for Women. The high court cited the Revised Penal Code, stating that the death of an individual effectively extinguishes criminal liability.

Meanwhile, the high court upheld the woman’s conviction for qualified theft, citing the circumstance of “abuse of trust,” which aggravated her criminal liability.

“The Court now determines [the woman’s] criminal liability. The crime of theft is committed by any person who, with intent to gain, but without violence against, or intimidation of persons nor force upon things, shall take the personal property of another without the latter's consent,” the court’s decision read.

The high court also enumerated the requisites for a crime to be considered qualified theft:

“ (1) there was a taking of personal property; (2) the said property belongs to another; (3) the taking was done without the consent of the owner; (4) the taking was done with intent to gain; (5) the taking was accomplished without violence or intimidation against person, or force upon things; and (6) the taking was done under any of the circumstances enumerated in Article 310 of the RPC, ie., with grave abuse of confidence.”


The court also reevaluated the appropriate penalty for the offense. Based on the amount stolen, the woman’s crime warranted the penalty of prisión mayor, which carries a maximum imprisonment period of up to 10 years and 8 months.

“Qualified theft is punished by penalties next higher by two degrees than those prescribed for simple theft. In this case, the prosecution proved that the money stolen is P585,250.00 and not P666,600.00 as alleged in the Information,” the court’s decision read. 

vuukle comment

REVISED PENAL CODE

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO prints car registration on bond paper

LTO prints car registration on bond paper

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has resorted to issuing certificates of registration printed on plain bond paper as the National...
Headlines
fbtw
SUV with &lsquo;7&rsquo; plate linked to Gatchalians

SUV with ‘7’ plate linked to Gatchalians

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The luxury vehicle bearing the Senate protocol plate “7” that was flagged down along the EDSA bus lane is a vehicle...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump: Hey, look what happened

Trump: Hey, look what happened

16 hours ago
Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, media said Wednesday, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: 10th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: 10th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw

Marce to bring torrential rains

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
State weather forecasters yesterday advised the public to brace for torrential rains and winds as Typhoon Marce is forecast to make landfall over Northern Luzon starting this afternoon.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Phase 1 of LRT-1 Cavite extension opens this November

Phase 1 of LRT-1 Cavite extension opens this November

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
The Cavite extension of the Lightweight Railway Transit Line 1 will finally open in November 2024, Transportation Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump return to test Philippines&rsquo; China strategy, says analysts&nbsp;

Trump return to test Philippines’ China strategy, says analysts 

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Yet Trump’s unpredictable leadership style and rejection of traditional alliances also threaten to unravel President...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers file bill to surrender illegally acquired foreign-owned land to gov&rsquo;t

Lawmakers file bill to surrender illegally acquired foreign-owned land to gov’t

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
House leaders filed a bill on Thursday, November 7, that seeks to transfer ownership of illegally acquired land and properties...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs Enterprise-Based Education and Training Framework Act

Marcos signs Enterprise-Based Education and Training Framework Act

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a measure that creates a framework for the upskilling of Filipino workers in a bid to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with