How Filipinos can become Spanish citizens

May 27, 2022 | 3:51pm
One way to acquire Spanish residence is by investing in real estate. Spain offers a vast and attractive real estate market and ranks second in Henley & Partners’ Best Investment Migration Real Estate Index.
Spain’s residence visa – A pathway to EU citizenship

Did you know, Filipinos are eligible for Spanish citizenship after only two years of residence?

There are a few attractive investment options, which can also make this a profitable endeavor for your family. 

Spain, a premium European destination

A single property investment will bring you and your family multiple returns that include extended personal access rights as residents of an EU country—a legacy investment for generations to come.

Here are a few more reasons why the Spain Residence by Investment Program is an excellent choice:

  • Vibrant Spain is popular for its high quality of life and laid-back lifestyle.
     
  • Its residents and citizens have easy access to the rest of Europe, Latin America and North Africa.
     
  • Residents of Spain enjoy visa-free travel across Europe’s Schengen Area, and citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 189 destinations—over 120 more than with a Filipino passport!
     
  • The country ranks among the top 30 globally for ease of doing business.
     
  • Residents by investment do not become tax residents unless they spend more than183 days per year in Spain.
     
  • The right to live, work and study in Spain, and free movement to the EU and Europe’s Schengen Area.
     
  • An educational powerhouse, Spain has five business schools among the world’s top 30.
     
  • The country has an open society and is a model for freedom and human rights, including those of the LGBTQIA+ community, with same-sex unions respected throughout the nation.

Multiple investment routes

There are many options available for acquiring a Spain residence permit:

  • Real estate: With a minimum value of 500,000 euros (in one or more properties)
     
  • Business project: To be developed in Spain and duly recognized as being of "general interest"
     
  • Company shares or bank deposits: With a minimum value of 1 million euros in Spanish financial institutions
     
  • Government bonds: With a minimum value of 2 million euros

High-net-worth individuals see investment migration as an excellent way to improve global mobility, secure wealth, boost climate resilience and increase options in terms of where they can live and conduct business.

In our new age of uncertainty, having greater optionality is more important than ever. With over 30 residence and citizenship by investment programs to choose from, it may be difficult to decide which is best.

The Spain Residence by Investment Program is a standout choice in Europe. What’s more, Filipinos who acquire Spain’s "golden visa" can apply for Spanish citizenship after just two years of residence.


To find out how to become a Spanish resident and citizen in just over two years, reach out to Scott Moore, Managing Director and Head of the Philippines office at Henley & Partners — the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.

