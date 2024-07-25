1 dead, 2 missing in La Union after 'Carina', habagat's onslaught

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) conducts clearing operation at a bungalow house and dirty kitchen in Barangay Namtutan, San Fernando, La Union in this photo uploaded July 25, 2024.

BAGUIO CITY — An 11-year-old male from Barangay Tammocalao, Bacnotan town in La Union died while two are missing in La Union following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina (International name: Gaemi) that hit northern Philippines on Wednesday.

The minor victim was hit by fallen tree during "Carina’s" onslaught while Adeline Gurion, 48, from Barangay Urayong, Bauang town and Pepito Doria, 61, from Sitio Daeng, Halog East, Tubao town are still being located after they drowned.

The La Union Public Information Office reported that 9,923 families or 37,558 individuals) in 113 barangays in 15 towns in the province suffered from the super typhoon that brought heavy rains and strong winds.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the La Union PIO said that 200 families or 534 individuals are being served inside evacuation centers, while 9,590 families or 36,363 individuals were given assistance outside evacuation centers.

The families affected are from Bacnotan, Balaoan, Bangar, City of San Fernando, Luna, San Juan and Sudipen in the first district. Some are from Agoo, Aringay, Bagulin, Bauang, Caba, Naguilian, Pugo, Tubao in the 2nd district.

At least 31 road sections were affected in Bagulin, Caba, Naguilian, Bauang, and City of San Fernando as 4 road sections are not yet passable. However, 27 road sections were already cleared from either debris or flooding.

On the other hand, least 19 houses were damaged in Balaoan, Luna, Agoo, Aringay, Bagulin, Bauang and Naguilian. Seventeen of which were partially damaged while two were totally damaged.