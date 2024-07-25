^

Nation

1 dead, 2 missing in La Union after 'Carina', habagat's onslaught

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 7:18pm
1 dead, 2 missing in La Union after 'Carina', habagat's onslaught
City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) conducts clearing operation at a bungalow house and dirty kitchen in Barangay Namtutan, San Fernando, La Union in this photo uploaded July 25, 2024.
City Government of San Fernando, La Union / Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — An 11-year-old male from Barangay Tammocalao, Bacnotan town in La Union died while two are missing in La Union following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina (International name: Gaemi) that hit northern Philippines on Wednesday.

The minor victim was hit by fallen tree during "Carina’s" onslaught while Adeline Gurion, 48, from Barangay Urayong, Bauang town and Pepito Doria, 61, from Sitio Daeng, Halog East, Tubao town are still being located after they drowned.

The La Union Public Information Office reported that 9,923 families or 37,558 individuals) in 113 barangays in 15 towns in the province suffered from the super typhoon that brought heavy rains and strong winds.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday,  the La Union PIO said that 200 families or 534 individuals are being served inside evacuation centers, while 9,590 families or 36,363 individuals were given assistance outside evacuation centers.  

The families affected are from Bacnotan, Balaoan, Bangar, City of San Fernando, Luna, San Juan and Sudipen in the first district. Some are from Agoo, Aringay, Bagulin, Bauang, Caba, Naguilian, Pugo, Tubao in the 2nd district.

At least 31 road sections were affected in Bagulin, Caba, Naguilian, Bauang, and City of San Fernando as 4 road sections are not yet passable. However, 27 road sections were already cleared from either debris or flooding.

On the other hand, least 19 houses were damaged in Balaoan, Luna, Agoo, Aringay, Bagulin, Bauang and Naguilian. Seventeen of which were partially damaged while two were totally damaged.

vuukle comment

CARINA

CARINAPH

LA UNION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teen stabbed dead over food

Teen stabbed dead over food

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police are looking for two people who allegedly stabbed a man following an argument over food in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Chinese woman escapes kidnappers in Laguna

Chinese woman escapes kidnappers in Laguna

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A Chinese woman managed to escape her kidnappers in Calamba, Laguna on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
La Mesa Dam overflows amid rains

La Mesa Dam overflows amid rains

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The water level of La Mesa Dam in Quezon City overflowed last night due to rains brought by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest...
Nation
fbtw
Man dies from electric shock in Tondo flood

Man dies from electric shock in Tondo flood

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A man was found floating in the floodwaters of Tondo, Manila yesterday after he was reportedly electrocuted.
Nation
fbtw
Moro commander killed in clash with rival group

Moro commander killed in clash with rival group

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A leader of an armed Moro group was killed and a villager was wounded in a spate of clashes in three coastal barangays in...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marikina River on first alarm as water level decreases

Marikina River on first alarm as water level decreases

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 11 hours ago
The water level at the Marikina River went down to 15 meters early Thursday morning, prompting the City Disaster Risk Reduction...
Nation
fbtw
'Carina' batters Taiwan after pummeling Philippines

'Carina' batters Taiwan after pummeling Philippines

12 hours ago
Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon are advised to brace for severe winds due to the southwest monsoon.
Nation
fbtw
Senate Oks bill halting mother tongue education

Senate Oks bill halting mother tongue education

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The Senate on Tuesday approved on final reading a bill that would discontinue the use of the mother tongue in multilingual...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte, Tolentino set up multi-purpose buildings

Belmonte, Tolentino set up multi-purpose buildings

19 hours ago
Councilor Fernando Miguel “Mikey” Belmonte and Sen. Francis Tolentino have partnered to construct multi-purpose...
Nation
fbtw
Leni mobilizes volunteer network for typhoon response

Leni mobilizes volunteer network for typhoon response

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo, through the non-government organization she established, has mobilized a volunteer network...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with