SM MOA Arena embodies customer service excellence for 12 years and onwards

MANILA, Philippines — After 12 years of operations, the SM Mall of Asia Arena continues to evolve and maintain its status as home of the biggest events in Manila.

Since its grand opening on June 16, 2012, the team behind this “eye-conic” venue continuously delivers unforgettable experiences for everyone.

It has indeed been achievable not only due to world-class events, but because of employees’ efforts in providing customer service excellence—the DNA that shapes the company's present growth.

As the SM MOA Arena looks back on its 12-year success, the company wants to highlight customer service excellence as its strong foundation.

Going beyond the patrons’ needs and expectations is always a priority at the SM MOA Arena. From staging up quality events with partnered clients to assisting attendees with their needs until the end of the show, the team ensures the highest quality of service. As part of the “eye con,” they consistently step into their customers’ shoes and see their point of view so they can give them the best experience possible.

The SM MOA Arena’s iconic eye-shaped structure symbolizes the vision of holding events that are a “feast for the eye”. It also features the Media Mesh, the giant LED billboard that advertises upcoming events.

State-of-the-art venue

The SM MOA Arena was designed with an eye-shaped facade to deliver the message that all events held will be a “feast for the eye.” The versatile venue can alter its seating layout and center stage to cater to a variety of events, ranging from music concerts, fan meets, sports events, and family shows.

Moreover, the SM MOA Arena is where the eyes of the world witnessed monumental events. From hosting the 2015 Papal Visit and other religious congregations to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Gala Dinner, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders’ Summit and other intergovernmental forums to corporate social responsibility (CSR) events like Gabay Guro, the venue makes it possible to hold the most notable events of local and international interest.

As part of the SM MOA Arena’s CSR program, it partners annually with SM Cares and Autism Society Philippines to host the Angels Walk for Autism, with its culminating gathering held at the SM MOA Arena. This year, over 24,000 advocates including esteemed leaders SM Prime

Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans T. Sy, SM Supermalls’ President Steven T. Tan, and SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Marketing Hanna Carinna T. Sy showed support and solidarity for the autism community.

To maintain its world-class standards, the SM MOA Arena has been undergoing a three-year upgrade program of its facilities that started in early 2022.

Prior to the hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, SM Prime Holdings (the SM MOA Arena’s parent company) allocated more than US$ 10 million to upgrade key features like its turnstiles, center-hung scoreboard, Media Mesh, PA system, dugouts and back-of-house rooms, spectator seating, internet connectivity, 5G capacity, among others. All these improvements are to ensure it stays ahead of the growing demands of world-class events.

Trainings and personnel improvement programs are also a key focus of the management as it reinforce its customer service excellence.

The SM MOA Arena employees proudly work together to provide excellent customer service to patrons for the final phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Remarkable milestones

2012: Lady Gaga's "Born This Way Ball" tour debuted at the SM MOA Arena, which opened a world-class venue for the Filipino people and headlined JLO, Jonas Brothers, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Big Bang for the rest of the year.



Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal wowed the crowd. All of these while serving the fans of Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Michael Bublé, Maroon 5, Incubus, Backstreet Boys, Chris Brown, The Vamps, The 1975 and more.



Stronger together for a brighter future

After more than a decade, the future looks even brighter for the SM MOA Arena as it welcomes its doors to more versatile events in the coming months and years. For the first time ever in the Philippines in June 2024, the SM MOA Arena assembled the stage for Marvel Universe LIVE!—an action-packed stunt show with cutting-edge special effects and immersive video projection that many families enjoyed!

The SM MOA Arena team, the SM Tickets employees, together with agency-based personnel assemble with the purpose of providing outstanding customer service and memorable family moments during the two weeklong shows of Marvel Universe LIVE!

The SM MOA Arena’s commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service remains for the second half of 2024. Recently, the team has geared up for the electrifying Men’s Volleyball Nations League and they are now preparing for more exciting K-pop group performances, world-class concerts of Filipino talents and the sold-out Hillsong Church London Worship event. Come the festive season in the latter part of the year, Disney On Ice will be ready to skate back with a new enchanting show.

The SM MOA Arena and SM Tickets team beamed with pride and joy as they gathered for "Disney On Ice 100 Years of Wonder" in 2023. With their collective effort, they provided magical experiences for families and Disney fans.

Besides having a customer-centric approach, the team’s strength is based on assurance, readiness, efficiency, niftiness, and adaptation. Working together with many hearts and minds, the SM MOA Arena continues to be a strong organization that is always ready to give the best arena experience as they change the game and elevate entertainment for their patrons.

Photo Release Ria Mirasol-Babista, Regional Manager for Content Management of the SM MOA Arena, shares an impactful message with the company’s employees and reminds them to provide excellent customer service.

Exemplary customer service

“In the past 12 years, the SM Mall of Asia Arena team has continuously evolved to excel in the successes and challenges that surround hosting a wide array of events—from learning best global practices through interactions with various international and local organizers to developing facility improvement programs to keep up with the demands of our guests and content partners. The passion and desire to deliver exemplary customer service is embedded in the Arena Team’s DNA—from our dedicated event staff, security services, safety marshals, guest service teams, tenants and all our aligned service teams,” said Arnel Gonzales, the general manager for the SM MOA Arena.

With the commitment to deliver outstanding customer service, the SM MOA Arena was honored to receive significant recognition by credible awards organizations. At the SPIA (Sports Industry Awards) Asia gala night in 2015, the SM MOA Arena took home the gold award for "Sport & Recreation Facility of the Year." This year, The Stadium Business Awards announced that FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is one of finalists for the “Event of the Year Award” and as a newly adorned venue, the SM MOA Arena played an immense contributing role to the accomplishment.

Gonzales also expressed gratitude to the executives of SM who served as a lighthouse that helped illuminate the path for the SM MOA Arena. Thanks to them, the SM MOA Arena team is looking forward for more opportunities to reach the pinnacle of success.

“I also recognize the unwavering support and guidance we get from the Sy Family, SM Prime and SCMC Senior Executives, they have empowered to work under the principle of partnership and challenged the team to continue to be the best venue to experience live sports and entertainment events.”

“Lastly, we (the SM Mall of Asia Arena team) assure our beloved patrons and partners that we are committed to deliver the best of what they deserve as they watch and enjoy the events happening at the venue—a customer service mantra that is known to SM. Consistent pursuit of excellence that goes beyond,” Gonzales added.

To learn more about the SM Mall of Asia Arena, visit www.mallofasia-arena.com or follow @moaarena on social media. You may buy tickets for our upcoming shows online at www.smtickets.com or at any authorized SM Tickets outlet nationwide.

