^

Biz Memos

British Chamber reiterates support on managing Philippine inflationary pressures

Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 1:35pm
British Chamber reiterates support on managing Philippine inflationary pressures

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) supported the recent developments on the modification of nomenclature and tariff rates as mandated under the Executive Order No. 62, and welcomed the easing of inflation at 3.7% in June 2024. 

This mandates the extension of lowered tariff rates for pork and other agricultural commodities to which the British Chamber has consistently supported to ensure a stable supply and assist in managing inflationary pressures after a four-consecutive upward trend. 

As noted in the executive order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., “The implementation of an updated comprehensive tariff schedule aims to augment supply, manage prices, and temper inflationary pressure of various commodities, consistent with the Philippine national interest and the objective of safeguarding the purchasing power of Filipinos…”

Meanwhile, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that, “We are committed to maintaining the country’s inflation rate within our target range of 2 to 4 percent. The easing in our inflation rate in June, mainly due to lower electricity rates, highlights the importance of strengthening our energy sector to sustain our gains.” 

Aligned with this advocacy is the call towards the passage of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which has already passed both Houses and now awaits signing into law.

The bill is tagged as one of the priorities of the Marcos administration with the key objective of modernizing the agriculture sector and increasing its competitiveness, through stringent measures in addressing the challenges on smuggling, profiteering, hoarding and cartels.

Furthermore, the British Chamber will also launch its event in partnership with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) titled "Philippine-British Meat Trade Briefing & Reception" on July 30, 2024.

The roundtable discussion will include key speakers and panelists within the meat industry such as Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Victor “DV” Savellano, Meat Importers and Traders Association President Emeritus Jess Cham, Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. Foreign Affairs and Special Concerns Consultant Jet Ambalada, and CEI Cargo OPC CEO Dee Ledonio, alongside representatives and delegation from AHDB. 

AHDB will also participate at the World Food Expo 2024 on July 31 to Aug. 3, 2024 to explore opportunities within the pork and beef industry. The British Chamber reaffirms its endorsement of several key legislation aimed at further enhancing collaborations to the overall  UK and Philippine business communities. 

vuukle comment

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHILIPPINES

INFLATION

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
How NGCP is improving lives in its host communities across Philippines
11 days ago

How NGCP is improving lives in its host communities across Philippines

11 days ago
While tasked with the mission to provide one of life’s most basic needs, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Ogie Alcasid, James Deakin sign as Global Dominion brand ambassadors
brandSpace
June 19, 2024 - 10:35am

Ogie Alcasid, James Deakin sign as Global Dominion brand ambassadors

June 19, 2024 - 10:35am
As Global Dominion continues to soar this 2024, the growing financial institution announced entertainer and Original Pilipino...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber reiterates support for UK pork exports to assist inflation, food security
June 19, 2024 - 10:19am

British Chamber reiterates support for UK pork exports to assist inflation, food security

June 19, 2024 - 10:19am
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines reiterated its support towards boosting British pork exports in the Philippines...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Braving through a new era: Award-winning agency Stratworks celebrates 25 years of building love for top brands
June 19, 2024 - 10:00am

Braving through a new era: Award-winning agency Stratworks celebrates 25 years of building love for top brands

June 19, 2024 - 10:00am
On its milestone 25th year, Stratworks  launches a new philosophy for bold storytelling in the new era dubbed as "Bravethrough,"...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Mondelez International achieves plastic packaging goals in the Philippines
June 18, 2024 - 5:55pm

Mondelez International achieves plastic packaging goals in the Philippines

June 18, 2024 - 5:55pm
Mondelez International has made strides to advance more sustainable snacking by reducing its packaging use, evolving its packaging,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with