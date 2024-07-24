^

Global Dominion conferred 2nd consecutive international award 

July 24, 2024
Last 2023, Global Dominion has feted international awards for two years running at the International Finance Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand.
MANILA, Philippines — There's a saying that goes, “Do it once, it’s an accident. Do it twice, it’s coincidence. Do it a third time, then it’s natural law.” 

When you talk about Global Dominion, winning the “Most Innovative Auto Financing Company” is the product of hard work, the foresight of its leaders and great teamwork. 

In 2023, Global Dominion has feted international awards for two years running at the International Finance Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand.

It’s hardly a coincidence. This is a sign of a company that has a great understanding of the market and how it best serves its clientele. From its “Fastest Growing Auto Financing Company” in 2022 to the “Most Innovative Auto Financing Company” in 2023.  

“It’s just a matter of time before technology becomes fully integrated into financial products and services here in the Philippines. This award reaffirms that we at Global Dominion are on the right path in navigating the dynamic landscape of finance, and I have full confidence that our journey has just begun," said Global Dominion Chairman of the Board Ruben Lugtu 2nd. 

"Conquering the ever-changing environment of finance is never going to be easy, but this award inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and reshaping the future of finance" he said.

For her part, Global Dominion President and Managing Director Patricia Palacios shared, “Global Dominion has been in the financing and refinancing industry in the Philippines for more than 20 years now and recognitions like this inspire our team to continue living by our purpose which is to ignite and accelerate growth in people and organizations to transform lives for the better."

"With everyone’s support, we hope to continue making more people realize that their dreams apparently possible, and that we are always here to be ka-partner mo sa pag-angat (your partner in growth)," Palacios expressed.

So, this 2024, is a three-peat possible? If there’s any company that can achieve that, it is Global Dominion. 

 

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

