^

Nation

Zamboanga cops seize P680K worth shabu from 2 women

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 7:30pm
Zamboanga cops seize P680K worth shabu from 2 women
The P680,000 worth of shabu seized from two women entrapped in Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City on Tuesday is now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-9.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Non-uniformed policemen seized P680,000 worth of shabu from two women entrapped in Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey M. Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, said on Wednesday that the suspects were immediately arrested after selling P680,000 worth of shabu to their agents in a clandestine tradeoff in the Pitugo area in Barangay Sinunuc.

Masauding said the duo was entrapped with the help of barangay officials and informants, among them members of the Zamboanga City Peace and Order Council led by Mayor John M. Dalipe.

The two women are now locked in a detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

vuukle comment

DRUG TRAFFICKING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Butchoy, Carina, habagat: 8 dead, 2 hurt in Mindanao

Butchoy, Carina, habagat: 8 dead, 2 hurt in Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Four of the deaths were in Zamboanga while one each was confirmed in Northern Mindanao, Davao and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region...
Nation
fbtw
Typhoon Carina gains strength; Batanes under Signal No. 2

Typhoon Carina gains strength; Batanes under Signal No. 2

1 day ago
Typhoon Carina (international name Gaemi) intensified on Tuesday afternoon as it moves off the northern coast of the country,...
Nation
fbtw
Marikina River breaches third alarm

Marikina River breaches third alarm

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The Marikina River breached the third alarm on Wednesday as the waterway continued to rise above 18 meters due to rains triggered...
Nation
fbtw
LIVE LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 23 due to 'Carina'

LIVE LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 23 due to 'Carina'

1 day ago
Several parts of Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, Quezon City and Manila have been flooded due to the heavy rains brought by...
Nation
fbtw
2 women found buried in Quezon province

2 women found buried in Quezon province

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
Two women, including one who had been missing for a month, were found buried in Lucena, Quezon on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
La Mesa Dam nears spill level due to Typhoon Carina

La Mesa Dam nears spill level due to Typhoon Carina

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 4 hours ago
Water levels in La Mesa Dam escalated on Wednesday and may potentially reach spill level in the coming hours due to heavy...
Nation
fbtw
Flooding affects bus trips; train ops continue

Flooding affects bus trips; train ops continue

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Several bus and train lines were affected by the floods triggered by the combined effects of Typhoon Carina (International...
Nation
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on July 24 due to &lsquo;Carina&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on July 24 due to ‘Carina’

13 hours ago
Here's a running list of LGUs that have declared #WalangPasok on July 22 due to Typhoon Carina.
Nation
fbtw
Carina's effects halt Metro Manila classes, government offices

Carina's effects halt Metro Manila classes, government offices

14 hours ago
The Philippine government suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in the National Capital Region on...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with