Zamboanga cops seize P680K worth shabu from 2 women

The P680,000 worth of shabu seized from two women entrapped in Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City on Tuesday is now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-9.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Non-uniformed policemen seized P680,000 worth of shabu from two women entrapped in Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey M. Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, said on Wednesday that the suspects were immediately arrested after selling P680,000 worth of shabu to their agents in a clandestine tradeoff in the Pitugo area in Barangay Sinunuc.

Masauding said the duo was entrapped with the help of barangay officials and informants, among them members of the Zamboanga City Peace and Order Council led by Mayor John M. Dalipe.

The two women are now locked in a detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.