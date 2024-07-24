P6.8-M worth shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte

Policemen had seized a kilo of shabu from Morsalon Bual Tantong in an entrapment on Tuesday in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed policemen seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped on Tuesday in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Wednesday that the now detained 30-year-old shabu trafficker Morsalon Bual Tantong is from the faraway Barangay Dalapang in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Tanggawohn said Tantong was arrested after selling a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, to policemen led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Tantong was supposed to be entrapped by Madin and his subordinates in Barangay Salimbao in Sultan Kudarat, but laid the sting in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat instead when he asked to have his illegal merchandise turned over to buyers along a highway in the area.

Tanggawohn said Tantong shall be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P6.8 million worth of shabu confiscated from him as evidence.

Besides shabu, Madin and his men had also impounded Tantong’s blue Toyota Vios with license plates Gav 7231.