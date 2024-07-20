^

TikTok Shop empowers entrepreneurs at National MSME Summit 2024

Philstar.com
July 20, 2024
TikTok Shop empowers entrepreneurs at National MSME Summit 2024
(From left) Joey Concepcion, founder of Go Negosyo; Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Roque of the DTI-MSME Development Group; and Jonah Ople, category lead for fashion, TikTok Shop.
In celebration of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Development Week, TikTok Shop participated in the National MSME Summit 2024, organized by Go Negosyo in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). 

Themed "Innovate to Elevate: Empowering MSMEs for Sustainable Growth," the summit underscored the pivotal role of digitalization in enhancing competitiveness and fostering sustainable growth among Filipino MSMEs.

The event gathered industry leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs to explore innovative strategies to empower MSMEs in the Philippines.

"We are thrilled to partner with TikTok Shop to accelerate the growth of Filipino MSMEs in the digital sphere," said Joey Concepcion, founder of Go Negosyo.

"Through TikTok Shop's Shoppertainment format, which seamlessly integrates content and commerce, MSMEs are able to reach a nationwide audience to build and grow their business. Together with TikTok Shop, we aim to provide mentorship, share insights, and empower Filipino entrepreneurs to scale and grow their businesses, leading to the growth of a diverse and inclusive Filipino e-commerce industry," he added.

TikTok Shop actively contributed to the summit through engaging panel sessions. Jonah Ople, category lead for fashion, TikTok Shop, participated as a panelist discussing emerging market trends and the pros and cons of traditional versus online market platforms. 

"TikTok Shop is a unique platform where MSMEs can combine marketing and sales efforts seamlessly. Through our ACE Framework—Assortment, Content, and Empowerment—we help businesses optimize their engagement strategies and drive sales. Our goal is to turn engagement into revenue while providing a compelling shopping experience for users," Ople said.

(From left) Jonah Ople, category lead for fashion, TikTok Shop; James Afante, TikTok content creator and TikTok Shop Philippines record holder; and Jonah Sison Ramos, CEO of Dear Face and TikTok Shop seller.
Meanwhile, James Afante, TikTok content creator and TikTok Shop Philippines record holder, and Jonah Sison Ramos, CEO of Dear Face and TikTok Shop seller, shared insights on content creation and entrepreneurship, emphasizing strategies for crafting compelling content to drive business growth.

"We are a nation of over 7,600 islands, and through digitalization, our MSMEs can showcase and sell their products and services nationwide," said Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Roque of the DTI-MSME Development Group.

"We look forward to strengthening our partnership with TikTok Shop to champion our beloved Filipino MSMEs in the digital business landscape," she added.

Emphasizing digitalization's transformative impact, TikTok Shop remains dedicated to providing innovative tools and strategic partnerships aimed at empowering MSMEs for sustained growth and success in the digital era, fostering economic empowerment and inclusive growth nationwide.

