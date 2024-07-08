^

Biz Memos

Century-strong UTCI continues to revolutionize Philippine hardware market, introduces new DELI tools

Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 5:00pm
Century-strong UTCI continues to revolutionize Philippine hardware market, introduces new DELI tools
Executives from UTCI and DELI celebrate the inauguration of their partnership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Marco Hu, Michelle L. Ong, Chairman of UTCI Mr. Francisco Uy, Melody Lau and Luis Liu.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Uy Tit & Company Inc. (UTCI) celebrated a significant milestone with the grand launch of DELI Tools in the Philippines. Themed “Founding for Success," the event held at Sheridan Mandaluyong showcased an extensive range of DELI Tools.

UTCI, known for its century-long legacy in the hardware industry, has partnered with DELI to bring a wide array of high-quality tools to the Filipino market. This collaboration signifies a major step for both companies, as they aim to provide durable and reliable tools to both business and individual customers in the Philippines.

“This partnership embodies our enduring values of quality and affordability, and we're excited to offer our customers the innovative and reliable products from DELI Tools,” Michelle Ong, managing director of Business Development and Operations at UTCI, said.

The event featured a gallery of DELI Tools, including Semi Pro Series, Professional Series, Home Series and Gardening Series. Attendees had the opportunity to explore these products firsthand, highlighting the versatility and quality they bring to the market.

(From left) UTCI executives Melody Lau and Michelle Ong, and DELI executives Luis Liu and Marco Hu.
Photo Release

For his part, Marco Hu, country manager of DELI Philippines, highlighted the brand's market expansion strategies and innovative marketing approaches.

"DELI stands out with its strong product development and diverse range of products. This partnership will introduce exceptional support and innovation to our partners and customers, differentiating DELI Tools from other brands and elevating the overall market standards," he noted.

With a focus on both B2B and B2C markets, the partnership targets hardware store owners, construction companies, home improvement and renovation businesses, manufacturing businesses, auto detailing and repair businesses, DIY enthusiasts, professional carpenters, and homeowners.

During the press conference, executives answered questions from the media, providing insights into the partnership’s strategic goals, the quality and innovation behind DELI, and the expected impact on the Philippine market.

The event concluded with a message of gratitude to all stakeholders, expressing confidence in the bright future of this partnership and its positive impact on the hardware industry in the Philippines.

 

For further information about UTCI (Uy Tit & Company Inc.) Brands and DELI, please direct your inquiries to [email protected] and follow and like them on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This press release from UTCI is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

HARDWARE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
How NGCP is improving lives in its host communities across Philippines
13 days ago

How NGCP is improving lives in its host communities across Philippines

13 days ago
While tasked with the mission to provide one of life’s most basic needs, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Ogie Alcasid, James Deakin sign as Global Dominion brand ambassadors
brandSpace
June 19, 2024 - 10:35am

Ogie Alcasid, James Deakin sign as Global Dominion brand ambassadors

June 19, 2024 - 10:35am
As Global Dominion continues to soar this 2024, the growing financial institution announced entertainer and Original Pilipino...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber reiterates support for UK pork exports to assist inflation, food security
June 19, 2024 - 10:19am

British Chamber reiterates support for UK pork exports to assist inflation, food security

June 19, 2024 - 10:19am
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines reiterated its support towards boosting British pork exports in the Philippines...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Braving through a new era: Award-winning agency Stratworks celebrates 25 years of building love for top brands
June 19, 2024 - 10:00am

Braving through a new era: Award-winning agency Stratworks celebrates 25 years of building love for top brands

June 19, 2024 - 10:00am
On its milestone 25th year, Stratworks  launches a new philosophy for bold storytelling in the new era dubbed as "Bravethrough,"...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Mondelez International achieves plastic packaging goals in the Philippines
June 18, 2024 - 5:55pm

Mondelez International achieves plastic packaging goals in the Philippines

June 18, 2024 - 5:55pm
Mondelez International has made strides to advance more sustainable snacking by reducing its packaging use, evolving its packaging,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Smart and Netflix delight fans with first-ever, exclusive Southeast Asia premiere of 'Atlas'
June 14, 2024 - 3:30pm

Smart and Netflix delight fans with first-ever, exclusive Southeast Asia premiere of 'Atlas'

June 14, 2024 - 3:30pm
Smart Postpaid subscribers enjoyed the privilege of watching the latest Jennifer Lopez-starrer, “Atlas,” last...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with