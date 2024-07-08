Century-strong UTCI continues to revolutionize Philippine hardware market, introduces new DELI tools

Executives from UTCI and DELI celebrate the inauguration of their partnership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Marco Hu, Michelle L. Ong, Chairman of UTCI Mr. Francisco Uy, Melody Lau and Luis Liu.

MANILA, Philippines — Uy Tit & Company Inc. (UTCI) celebrated a significant milestone with the grand launch of DELI Tools in the Philippines. Themed “Founding for Success," the event held at Sheridan Mandaluyong showcased an extensive range of DELI Tools.

UTCI, known for its century-long legacy in the hardware industry, has partnered with DELI to bring a wide array of high-quality tools to the Filipino market. This collaboration signifies a major step for both companies, as they aim to provide durable and reliable tools to both business and individual customers in the Philippines.

“This partnership embodies our enduring values of quality and affordability, and we're excited to offer our customers the innovative and reliable products from DELI Tools,” Michelle Ong, managing director of Business Development and Operations at UTCI, said.

The event featured a gallery of DELI Tools, including Semi Pro Series, Professional Series, Home Series and Gardening Series. Attendees had the opportunity to explore these products firsthand, highlighting the versatility and quality they bring to the market.

Photo Release (From left) UTCI executives Melody Lau and Michelle Ong, and DELI executives Luis Liu and Marco Hu.

For his part, Marco Hu, country manager of DELI Philippines, highlighted the brand's market expansion strategies and innovative marketing approaches.

"DELI stands out with its strong product development and diverse range of products. This partnership will introduce exceptional support and innovation to our partners and customers, differentiating DELI Tools from other brands and elevating the overall market standards," he noted.

With a focus on both B2B and B2C markets, the partnership targets hardware store owners, construction companies, home improvement and renovation businesses, manufacturing businesses, auto detailing and repair businesses, DIY enthusiasts, professional carpenters, and homeowners.

During the press conference, executives answered questions from the media, providing insights into the partnership’s strategic goals, the quality and innovation behind DELI, and the expected impact on the Philippine market.

The event concluded with a message of gratitude to all stakeholders, expressing confidence in the bright future of this partnership and its positive impact on the hardware industry in the Philippines.

For further information about UTCI (Uy Tit & Company Inc.) Brands and DELI, please direct your inquiries to [email protected] and follow and like them on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This press release from UTCI is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.