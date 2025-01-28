Metrobank introduces new card designed with the Filipino traveler in mind

Let your travels begin with the Metrobank Travel Signature Visa—where every purchase brings you closer to your next trip.

MANILA, Philippines — As wanderlust continues to soar among Filipinos, Metrobank announces the launch of the Metrobank Travel Signature Visa: the card that brings you closer to your next trip.

“Whatever your dream destination maybe, what if I tell you that you can get closer to making that dream a reality. With every tap, with every purchase, with every swipe of your credit card,” said Melissa Samson, Metrobank head of Credit Card Product and Segment Strategy, at the launch of the Metrobank TSV.

“That’s the promise of our latest innovation. To always get you closer to your next trip making sure that your journey is seamless, rewarding and unforgettable,” she added.

Photo Release (From left) Denise Evangelista, Visa account executive; Sid Bada, Visa head of Clients; Jeff Navarro, Visa Philippines country manager; Ramon Vivencio del Rosario, Metrobank head of Consumer Business Sector; Gail Male, Metrobank head of Cards, Personal Loans, and Digital Channels Group; Digs Dimagiba, Metrobank chief marketing officer; Melissa Samson, Metrobank head of Credit Card Product and Segment Strategy; and Amabelle Nucom, Metrobank head of Usage, Partnerships and Communications Management.

Earn miles faster, travel sooner

With this new travel must-have, you can fly faster with every purchase. Earn 1 mile for every P30 spent, whether it’s your grocery run, a daily coffee fix, or a splurge at a luxury boutique.

These air miles can be redeemed with Metrobank's frequent flyer partners such as Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles, Cathay, and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer. Excitingly, AirAsia will soon be added to the roster.

Travel in comfort before you board

Ready to tick off another country in your bucket list? The new Metrobank Travel Signature Visa card gives you unlimited access to local airport lounges.

Just visit any of the Metrobank partner lounges such as PAGSS and soon, Plaza Premium. Enjoy comfort and convenience as you unwind before you board your flight.

Simply present your credit card, passport, and international boarding pass to experience a stress-free start to your vacation.

Unlock more value with every spend

The Metrobank Travel Signature Visa also helps you unlock incredible savings with one of the lowest forex processing fees in the market at just 1.68%*.

Spend confidently while dining and shopping abroad, knowing you’re getting the best value for your international purchase!

Apply for a Metrobank Travel Signature Visa card at www.metrobank.com.ph/cards/credit-cards/travel-signature-visa or visit any Metrobank branch near you.

*Promo runs until Nov. 19, 2025. Per DTI Permit No. FTEB-205733 Series of 2024

Editor’s Note: This press release from Metrobank is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.