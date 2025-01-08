^

Banking

Have a Merry Million this January: Be the grand prize winner of P1 million cashback!

January 8, 2025 | 11:00am
Have a Merry Million this January: Be the grand prize winner of P1 million cashback!
You still have the chance to win up to P1 million cashback with the help of your Metrobank credit card through its Merry Million Promo.

MANILA, Philippines — You still have the chance to win up to P1 million cashback with the help of your Metrobank credit card through its Merry Million Promo. Launched in October 2024, Metrobank credit card holders still have until January 15 to enjoy this special reward, along with other special prizes up for grabs—including eGCs worth up tp P20,000 and cashback rewards starting at P20,000.

To qualify for a chance to win these exciting prizes, make sure to register at https://metrobankcard.mymcc.gift.

For every P1,000 single-receipt purchase until January 15 using any of your Metrobank credit card, you earn a raffle entry for a chance to win weekly prizes up to P1 million cashback that will be credited to your Metrobank credit card.

And when you spend at least P4,000 in one transaction using your Metrobank credit card, you will receive an instant reward of P100 worth of eGCs.

Apart from the million peso cashback, you can also get a chance to win a slew of especially curated rewards to give you the best experience when you travel, shop, dine and so much more.

 

Just use your Metrobank credit card when dining at your favorite restaurants, buying everyday essentials, or shopping gifts for your loved ones, to get a chance to win these exciting prizes in Metrobank’s weekly raffle.

Follow these easy steps to register for the ‘Have a Merry Million’ promo:

  1. Visit https://metrobankcard.mymcc.gift.
     
  2. Log-in the mobile number registered to your Metrobank credit card.
     
  3. In the Available Promos section, click “Have a Merry Million” and enter your mobile number to register in the promo.
     
  4. Enter the registration code sent via SMS to your mobile number.
     
  5. A successful SMS will be sent to your mobile number after successful registration.

Winners will be announced via Metrobank’s Facebook page every Friday.

Unlock extraordinary rewards this holiday season with your Metrobank credit card in hand! Learn more about this promo, visit https://www.metrobank.com.ph/promos/chance-to-win-up-to-one-million-pesos-plus-instant-egcs.

Check out https://www.metrobank.com.ph/promos for more exciting offers with your Metrobank credit card.

Not yet a Metrobank credit cardholder? Visit https://apply.metrobank.com.ph/creditcard to apply.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release from Metrobank is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

