FOMO is out, #SWOMO is in: Here are doable ways you can â€˜save without missing outâ€™

#FOMO is out, #SWOMO is in: Here are doable ways you can ‘save without missing out’

MANILA, Philippines — It may be hard to admit but there has been a point—or many—in your life when the fear of missing out, or hashtag #FOMO, has driven you to pursue something that’s beyond your means.

This could be as simple as watching a movie just because your friends are going, or perhaps booking a seat sale to go overseas even if you don’t have travel funds yet.

Regardless, these choices all lead to unexpected spending, which may take away from your intended saving.

This 2025, Metrobank is advocating for more financial mindfulness among Filipinos so that they may form the habit of #SWOMO—or saving without missing out—instead of #FOMO.

At a media event held last March 5, Metrobank officials recognized the challenges that Filipinos face when it comes to saving. Yes, there’s the occasional #FOMO, but there’s also the reality of inflation in the country.

Citing the Consumer Expectations Survey Report of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for Q4 2024, Cris Concepcion, Institutional Brand Marketing head at Metrobank, said that saving rates are dipping while household spend rises.

The percentage of households with savings declined to 25.6% in the last quarter of 2024, from 29% recorded in the third quarter of the same year. Meanwhile, household spending for the following quarter has been increasing, particularly for expenses on food, clothing or even restaurants.

Nonetheless, Concepcion expressed that despite rising costs of living, day-to-day spending, unexpected expenses and other financial woes, there are still doable ways to save and more importantly, keep these savings growing and intact.

1. Create a budget plan

One doable budget plan that Filipinos can start with is the 50-30-20 rule. This American budgeting concept that divides your income, after taxes, into: 50% on essential needs, 30% on wants and 20% on savings, paying off your debt or setting aside emergency funds.

Although a solid budget plan, Concepcion noted that the proportion should be adjusted to meet the actual needs of Filipinos and not feel pressured. For him, a more realistic budget plan is 70-20-10.

2. Be more intentional with purchases

Bought a new pair of shoes, a new accessory or a new gadget out of impulse, and then regretted it later? Concepcion said it’s called buyer’s remorse.

This can be avoided by making a more informed decision on a product you’re targeting. You can start with comparing prices of different brands and reading reviews. With this, you can also set a certain budget for your purchase, one which will meet all your requirements.

3. Goal-based saving

Another simple but effective way to start saving money intentionally, Concepcion shared, is through goal-based saving vs. the traditional envelope methods. This includes the trending “ipon” challenges on TikTok.

However, these savings remain to be easily accessible, so Concepcion recommended opening different accounts for different financial goals such as buying a house, starting a business, funding their children's education, or even short-term goals like your first Japan trip or even upgrading your laptop.

“What this means is that you have a way to separate your daily cash flow spending money vs. another account or another way where you encapsulate your savings for your different goals,” he said.

With this, saving without missing out is now possible as you strike a balance between striving to be financially secure and living a comfortable life—and perhaps for some, even living the life they’ve always dreamed of.

4. Take advantage of bank offers

Last but not the least, Ina Pilares, Metrobank’s Head of Retail Deposits & Payment Products reminded everyone to take advantage of bank offers to make saving more rewarding, especially with Metrobank.

Staying true to its promise that “you’re in good hands,” Metrobank launched the Triple Bonus Promo with meaningful perks to help reach your financial goals.

Until April 30, you can enjoy these triple bonus when you open your first Metrobank Savings or Checking account with a minimum deposit and maintaining balance of at least P50,000:

P1,500 cash gift: Get this cash gift as a boost or head start for starting your own #SWOMO journey. This cash gift is equivalent to a 3% return on your savings, when you deposit and maintain P50,000 in your account, for six consecutive months.

Rebates on InstaPay Fees: Make your everyday transactions lighter on your wallet with up to 10 waived InstaPay fees per month, for 12 months upon account opening when you maintain a balance of at least P50,000. That’s quite a relief there on bank fees!

AXA Personal Accident Insurance: With this insurance coverage, you get a safety net for unexpected events in your life that may derail or deplete your savings. This free accident insurance coverage is valid for 12 months upon account opening, as long as you maintain a balance of at least P50,000.

Apply now to enjoy these exciting triple benefits! Head to the nearest Metrobank branch to open an account.

Be empowered to take control of their financial future with confidence in Metrobank as a reliable financial partner.

To learn more about the Triple Bonus Promo, visit https://www.metrobank.com.ph/promos/stack-your-savings-power-up-your-perks.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Metrobank. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.