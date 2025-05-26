â€˜VP impeachment trial wonâ€™t derail Senate tasksâ€™

^

‘VP impeachment trial won’t derail Senate tasks’

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2025 | 12:00am
Vice President Sara Duterte addresses the media at the Office of the Vice President in Mandaluyong City on February 7, 2025, days after the House of Representatives approved her impeachment.
MANILA, Philippines — The coming Senate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will not interfere with the regular legislative duties of the chamber, an official said yesterday.

Senate spokesman Arnel Bañas said the impeachment trial is scheduled at 9 a.m. while regular sessions and committee hearings are held in the afternoon.

“Session is at 3 p.m. while the impeachment trial is at 9 a.m.. My basis here is the impeachment trial of president Erap (Joseph Estrada) and chief justice Renato Corona, which had no effect because the senators were able to fulfill their duties,” Bañas told Teleradyo Serbisyo in Filipino.

He said senators had demonstrated their ability to manage demanding schedules, particularly during the budget season and even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bañas said that during budget season, senators would tackle proposals until midnight.

“If they have to do it, they will do it,” he said, referring to the possibility of extended sessions.

When asked about the possible length of each day’s trial, Bañas said the schedule would depend on the senators. “If you get to watch Senate hearings, you’ll notice they would usually go uninterrupted, and senators would have working lunch or even skip lunch during hearings. So it all depends on the senators,” he added.

He emphasized the importance of allowing both the prosecution and the defense ample time to present their arguments in accordance with impeachment rules.

“It’s important that the prosecution and the defense are given the chance to say what they need to say or do what they need to do in accordance with impeachment rules,” Bañas pointed out.

He said he is confident the senators are capable of fulfilling their responsibilities during the impeachment trial.

“They know the nation is watching, and I think they will not let the people down,” he added.

Senate President Francis Escudero formally notified Speaker Martin Romualdez of the convening of the Senate as an impeachment court, in a letter dated May 19. The Senate will begin issuing summons and other relevant orders once it sits as an impeachment court.

Duterte is facing seven charges, including culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, and graft and corruption. The Articles of Impeachment will be read in plenary on June 2, with the Senate convening as an impeachment court the following day.

The Vice President’s trial will be the third time the Senate will convene as an impeachment court. The first two were those of former president Estrada and chief justice Corona.

De Lima inclusion

Meanwhile, House Assistant Majority Leader and Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong yesterday defended the inclusion of congresswoman-elect Leila de Lima in the House prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Duterte, saying her joining the panel has not violated any rule.

In an interview over dzBB, Adiong described De Lima’s appointment as legitimate, strategic, and fully in line with the rules of the House of Representatives, countering criticisms raised by some quarters over her political history with the Vice President’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“She has no conflict because what was stated in the rules is, (a prosecution panel member) must be a member of the House of Representatives. Congresswoman De Lima will be a member of the House of Representatives in the 20th Congress,” Adiong said.

He added De Lima’s track record and legal experience make her especially qualified to help prosecute the verified impeachment charges against Duterte.

“We would not deny that. One of the articles of impeachment is the EJK. And I guess the background of Congresswoman-elect De Lima, as far as the issue on EJK is concerned, that’s her expertise,” Adiong said.

He said De Lima is well-versed in the cases of killings and disappearances, citing the affidavits of whistleblowers Arturo Lascañas and Edgar Matobato as key sources. — Jose Rodel Clapano

