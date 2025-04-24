Skyro partners with PalawanPay to make cash loans easier and more accessible

PalawanPay users can now easily apply for a Skyro cash loan directly within the app.

MANILA, Philippines — Skyro, one of the fastest-growing financial technology companies in the country, has partnered with PalawanPay, a leading all-in-one financial app trusted by 20 million Filipinos for services like money transfers, bill payments and e-load top-ups.

Through this partnership, PalawanPay users can now easily apply for a Skyro cash loan directly within the app. Once approved, the loan of up to P250,000 will be credited to their PalawanPay e-wallet, with flexible monthly payments of up to 12 months, ready to use for their financial goals or projects.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with PalawanPay as this will allow more Filipinos to meet their financial goals through Skyro’s cash loans. Whether they’re looking to start a home improvement project, a business or purchase an essential item, this is now made easier through the Skyro cash loan available on the PalawanPay app,” said Alexander Lelyanov, Skyro’s head of direct sales.

Meanwhile, Third Librea, CEO of PalawanPay, trusts that the alliance with Skyro will empower more Filipinos, especially the unbanked and underserved: “We hope that our partnership with Skyro will help Filipinos achieve their financial goals or needs by making these financial products and services accessible to them.”

To apply for a cash loan via the PalawanPay app, click on the “Loans” feature that will show the Skyro banner. Users will then fill out an application form and once submitted, Skyro will review it in minutes. Once approved, funds will be credited straight to their PalawanPay e-wallet.

To qualify for a Skyro loan, an applicant must be a Filipino citizen, at least 18 to 70 years old, have a smartphone and a Philippine mobile number, and be a verified PalawanPay customer.

They must also present at least one valid government-issued ID such as SSS ID, Philippine passport, UMID, PhilSys, Driver’s license, PRC ID or Postal ID.

Skyro’s collaboration with PalawanPay is another way of supporting Filipinos through life’s ups and downs. By offering accessible financial solutions, Skyro ensures that there’s always a reason to celebrate—from small wins to a brighter tomorrow.

This helps empower more Filipinos to take control of their financial journey, with Skyro now proudly serving over 700,000 active loan customers nationwide.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Skyro is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.