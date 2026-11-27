Rollbacks seen for first week of December

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices may roll back for a fourth consecutive week as prices in the world market continue to slide.

According to four-day Mean of Platts Singapore trading, the following reductions are expected:

Gasoline - P3.00 per liter

Diesel - P4.00 per liter

Kerosene - P3.70 per liter

However, the Deparment of Energy told DZMM Teleradyo that actual price cuts may be smaller after freight and other shipping costs are factored in.

Rino Abad, director of the energy department's Oil Industry Management Bureau, estimated a more conservative drop of P2 per liter across the products.

Although shipments from routes outside the Strait of Hormuz continue to weigh on the market, industry players are concerned about the increasing possiblity of attacks on these bypass routes.

The route through Yanbu, Saudia Arabia, is of particular worry as conlict with the Houthis intensifies. Yanbu is at the end of a major east-west export line, making the route significant to the countries in Asia.

The Philippines imports most of its oil from the Middle East, leaving domestic pump prices vulnerable to volatility when there is tension in the region. Conflict can cause supply disruptions and make shipping more risky, driving up insurance costs that are passed onto consumers.